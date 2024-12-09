Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola recently had a heated exchange with the director on a film set she was part of

A video made the rounds showing the moment the movie star slammed the director for not ending a tough scene with her co-star

The clip went viral and got many social media users rolling with laughter, as several of them praised her bluntness

Nigerian actress Wumi Toriola is once again making headlines for being outspoken following her heated exchange with a movie director.

It all started when Toriola was on set playing a physically tough scene with her male co-star. The scene involved the man throwing the actress around during a fight.

In the video shared on Wumi Toriola’s Instagram page, the scene with her co-star went on for a while and appeared to get more intense with each passing second. However, the crew continued to record without calling for an end to the tasking performance.

Fans react to video of Wumi Toriola slamming director on film set. Photos: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

After a long time, Wumi Toriola finally called out to the director to end the scene. She slammed the director for not calling ‘cut’ early enough as she asked him if he wanted her co-star Ayo Olaiya aka AY to kill her before he ended the tough scene.

In Yoruba she said:

“Director cut are you unfortunate? Is it until AY kills me? Because you want to win the AMVCA award? They didn't sponsor your category o, because of 200k, cut Brother Mojeed, cut it ahnahn! And you know that I bleached my skin.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Wumi Toriola slams director over tough scene

Wumi Toriola’s heated exchange with the movie director on set raised hilarious reactions after the video was posted online. Several netizens were amused by her bluntness, among other things.

Read their comments below:

Oluwa_sharonn:

“They wan injure mama 😂😂😂😂😂😂. E ma calm down ooo.”

Oluwa_sharon:

“She don vex😂😂.”

hogb.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d:

“Ede mo pe mo bora🤣🤣🤣 i hope no be only me hear that part at the end 🤣🤣🤣 wumi abeg ma pa mi o🤣.”

Therealtifee:

“Wumi please 😂.”

Illaje2020:

“Not everything is a joke or laughing matter. Safety around work should be compulsory. They are all recording without thinking about her well-being. The level of physical aggression from AY is unnecessary. Acting doesn't mean anyone should get hurt.”

i_am_b_kash_:

“Wunmi is a full character , lol.”

Adelalusadiku:

“Take it small small on her,the lady is doing great in entertainment industry.”

kingwoman__':

“Too real 😂 especially the bora part🤣😭.”

Yinks4real:

“Why this wumi be like this😂I laughed sotey 'come share tears joy😁😁😁ombleeee😹.”

Milanda.may:

“😭😂😂 I was expecting her to react sooner 🤣.”

Wunmi Toriola stuns at Queen Lateefah premiere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wunmi Toriola upped her fashion game as she turned up for the premiere of her movie Queen Lateefah.

She slayed in a pink dress that was creatively designed with mesh and diamond beads, and it gave her an elegant look.

Her second outfit had her rocking a colourful jacket and trousers, which left her bosoms exposed, and she made it known that she was uncomfortable with the exposure.

Source: Legit.ng