Grace Polytechnic cut-off mark and entry requirements for all courses

Grace Polytechnic is a private polytechnic in Nigeria. It was established in 1999 after the Federal Government of Nigeria allowed private investors to provide tertiary education in Nigeria. The Polytechnic has two campuses: one in Surulere, Lagos Central, and another in Omu, Epe Division of Lagos State. This post highlights the Grace Polytechnic cut-off marks and entry requirements for all courses.

Grace Polytechnic is the second private polytechnic in Nigeria established in 1999. Photo: @Grace Polytechnic on facebook (modified by author)

Grace Polytechnic is a private institution that delivers practical and technical education in various disciplines. The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in different disciplines. However, to be eligible for admission, one must attain the Grace Polytechnic cut-off.

Grace Polytechnic cut-off mark

Grace Polytechnic is one of the best polytechnics in Nigeria. The cut-off mark for admission to Grace Polytechnic is a JAMB-UTME score of at least 100. Candidates who meet the cut-off mark or score higher can apply for the Grace Polytechnic Post UTME screening form for this academic session.

Courses offered at Grace Polytechnic

The Polytechnic offers various diplomas, including the National Diploma (ND) and higher national diplomas (HND), in three faculties and 63 academic programs. Below is an overview of its courses and respective faculties.

Grace Polytechnic offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in three faculties. Photo: Courtney Hale

School of Management and Business Studies

The School of Management and Business Studies faculty focuses on equipping students with skills for entrepreneurship, leadership, and industry success. It comprises three departments. They include:

Accountancy

Business Administration

Management Banking and Finance

School of Science and Related Technologies

The School of Science and Related Technologies at Grace Polytechnic focuses on teaching practical and theoretical knowledge in sciences and technology. The faculty comprises three departments which include:

Computer Science

Statistics

Office Technology and Management

School of Engineering and Technology

The School of Engineering at Grace Polytechnic promotes excellence in teaching and research, offering a wide range of engineering courses. It engages in robust research activities in partnership with industries locally and globally and comprises two departments:

Computer Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Grace Polytechnic offers both National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs. Photo: Maskot

Grace Polytechnic entry requirements

Grace Polytechnic's entry requirements are designed to ensure that prospective students meet the academic standards necessary for success in their chosen programs. The institution offers both National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs, with specific qualifications required for each. These requirements include:

General requirements

At least five (5) relevant passes at credit level at not more than two sittings in SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB, including English Language and Mathematics (Except where otherwise stated).

National Diploma from recognized institutions.

JAMB-UTME score of at least 100 or a candidate who is about to write JAMB-UTME.

National Diploma (ND) requirements

To gain admission into the National Diploma (ND) programs at Grace Polytechnic, candidates must meet the requirements below:

Applicants for full-time or part-time must possess five (5) credit passes, including English and Mathematics, for the National Diploma Programme.

3 copies of the O’level result

3 copies of the JAMB result (If available)

3 copies of the state /local government of origin

3 copies of certificate of birth or declaration of age

3 copies of the attestation/recommendation letter

3 copies of medical test results

Eight (8) recent coloured passport photograph

JAMB-UTME score of at least 100

Higher National Diploma (HND) requirements

Below are the requirements for candidates wishing to enrol for a Higher National Diploma (HND).

Candidates must possess an SSCE Result with a National Diploma (ND) from a recognised higher institution.

3 copies of the O'level result.

3 copies of the National Diploma (ND) result.

3 copies of the state /local government of origin.

3 copies of certificate of birth or declaration of age.

3 copies of the attestation/recommendation letter.

3 copies of medical test results (Medical test to be conducted in the school clinic).

Eight (8) recent and coloured passport photographs.

JAMB-UTME score of at least 100.

Admission to Grace Polytechnic is given to candidates with relevant entry qualifications. Admissions are offered in two (2) categories:

Full-time programme : This programme is offered to students who possess the required qualifications and will take their lectures at the main campus.

: This programme is offered to students who possess the required qualifications and will take their lectures at the main campus. Part-time programme: A part-time or online programme is offered to those candidates who possess the required entry qualification for admission into the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.

Grace Polytechnic portal

The Grace Polytechnic portal is an online platform where students and staff can manage important tasks and information related to the school. Students can register for courses, pay school fees, check their grades, view their class schedule, and access school announcements. Logging in to the admission portal is easy, but you must register first.

How to apply to Grace Polytechnic

After meeting the above requirements, eligible candidates should follow the steps below to apply for the Grace Poly post-UTME admission form. All prospective students must apply online via the school portal regardless of their desired programme of study.

Screenshot of the Grace Polytechnic application form. Photo: gracepolytechnic.edu.ng

Visit the Grace Polytechnic admission portal. Complete the form with personal details such as full name, email address and date of birth. Visit the school to purchase the application form. Pay ₦10,000 into the School Bank Account. Complete it with your personal, contact, and course details, and include the payment reference number. If you have received the transaction code, follow the prompts to create your student account and fill out the admission/application form.

NOTE: All prospective students must apply online via the school portal regardless of desired courses of study.

Where is Grace Polytechnic located?

Grace Polytechnic is located in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria. The institution has two campuses: one in Surulere, Lagos Central, and the other in Omu, Epe Division of Lagos State.

Is Grace Polytechnic accredited in Nigeria?

Grace Polytechnic is accredited in Nigeria by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), which oversees the accreditation of polytechnics and technical institutions in the country.

Does Grace Polytechnic offer part-time?

The institution offers both full-time and part-time for the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma for qualified candidates.

Grace Polytechnic is one of the best and second-private polytechnics in Nigeria. The institution comprises three faculties: Management and Business Studies, Science and Related Technologies and Engineering and Technology. If you are considering enrolling, it is essential to familiarise yourself with Grace Polytechnic's cut-off mark and entry requirements for all courses.

