Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has insisted she remains a big supporter of Peter Obi, irrespective of the outcome of the 2023 presidential election

The actress’ post has stirred reactions from netizens, as many applauded her for her determination

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is the latest celebrity to react to Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Iyabo Ojo, a supporter of Peter Obi, revealed that her stance has not changed despite the election's outcome.

Iyabo Ojo says she remains Obidient. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The mother of two added that she is proud she stood on the right path as she urged Nigerians to remain calm

An extract from her post reads:

“I stand & re stan strongly obedient whether Inec elects you, President, or not, sir @peterobigregory you're a great man .............. I'm so proud & so happy that i stood on the right path & i will forever stand on the right path ... Please, my fellow obedient, be calm, no one & nothing is worth dying for, we live to fight another day, so please embrace peace .”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo’s post

omarianah:

"Still my president ❤️."

rofiatali:

"I can wait to see their outcome for wat dey av done..."

m_stelz:

"Guys, we can not stay calm. Calm isn’t going to do it for us."

egostherskincare:

"We stand and re stand a great man well respected."

defashie:

"I don cry Taya ."

blum_tropical_market:

"I'm so proud of him, he shakes them, and the youths are not playing anymore. Obedient for life."

chigozie_ehim1:

"Iyabo Ojo, you are blessed. May you continue to shine and prosper for God's glory. Much love from Germany."

zukieluv:

"My love and respect for you grows by the day… thank you for standing on the path of truth…❤️."

Paul Okoye breaks silence amid Tinubu's victory

Singer Paul Okoye of Psquare, who is a supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi took to his Instagram page to share a new post amid Bola Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

Paul shared a picture of Peter Obi, who he described as the only man changing the narrating in the country.

His caption read:

“The only man that is changing the Narrative ✊ A new Nigeria is Possible ✊.”

Source: Legit.ng