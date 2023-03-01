Global site navigation

Local editions

“The Power of the People Is Greater Than the People in Power”: Iyabo Ojo Speaks After Tinubu’s Win
Nollywood

“The Power of the People Is Greater Than the People in Power”: Iyabo Ojo Speaks After Tinubu’s Win

by  Olumide Alake
  • Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has insisted she remains a big supporter of Peter Obi, irrespective of the outcome of the 2023 presidential election
  • Iyabo Ojo revealed she is proud and happy she stood on the right path as she appealed to Nigerians to remain calm
  • The actress’ post has stirred reactions from netizens, as many applauded her for her determination

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is the latest celebrity to react to Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Iyabo Ojo, a supporter of Peter Obi, revealed that her stance has not changed despite the election's outcome.

Iyabo Ojo, Tinubu
Iyabo Ojo says she remains Obidient. Credit: @iyaboojofespris
Source: Instagram

The mother of two added that she is proud she stood on the right path as she urged Nigerians to remain calm

An extract from her post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I stand & re stan strongly obedient whether Inec elects you, President, or not, sir @peterobigregory you're a great man .............. I'm so proud & so happy that i stood on the right path & i will forever stand on the right path ... Please, my fellow obedient, be calm, no one & nothing is worth dying for, we live to fight another day, so please embrace peace .”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo’s post

omarianah:

"Still my president ❤️."

rofiatali:

"I can wait to see their outcome for wat dey av done..."

m_stelz:

"Guys, we can not stay calm. Calm isn’t going to do it for us."

egostherskincare:

"We stand and re stand a great man well respected."

defashie:

"I don cry Taya ."

blum_tropical_market:

"I'm so proud of him, he shakes them, and the youths are not playing anymore. Obedient for life."

chigozie_ehim1:

"Iyabo Ojo, you are blessed. May you continue to shine and prosper for God's glory. Much love from Germany."

zukieluv:

"My love and respect for you grows by the day… thank you for standing on the path of truth…❤️."

Paul Okoye breaks silence amid Tinubu's victory

Singer Paul Okoye of Psquare, who is a supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi took to his Instagram page to share a new post amid Bola Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

Paul shared a picture of Peter Obi, who he described as the only man changing the narrating in the country.

His caption read:

“The only man that is changing the Narrative ✊ A new Nigeria is Possible ✊.”

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel