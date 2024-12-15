Multi-award-winning actress Funke Akindele has sold out the second screen for her film Everybody Loves Jenifa, which will be released in the UK on December 20, 2024

Akindele shared the news on her Instagram page today, December 15, 2024, and thanked her fans immensely

The energetic star claimed this is the first time a Nigerian film has had such a successful UK premiere

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has achieved a major landmark ahead of the UK debut of her latest blockbuster, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The film has sold out two screens for its UK premiere on December 20, 2024, marking the first time a Nigerian film has accomplished this feat.

Funke Akindele's ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ made history in two UK cinemas. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Akindele shared the exciting news on her Instagram page on Sunday, December 15, and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her supporters, whom she lovingly calls "Jenifans."

She wrote: "Jenifans!!!!!!! You've outdone yourselves again. History made as the second screen for Everybody Loves Jenifa December 20th UK premiere is SOLD OUT."

The movie, which follows the adventures of the iconic protagonist Jenifa, is already setting new standards for Nigerian filmmaking worldwide.

The film's international distributor, Nile Media Entertainment, announced the remarkable feat in a social media post.

"History made. Everybody Loves Jenifa becomes the first Nigerian film to sell out 2 screens before premiere. Jenifans, you've shattered records back-to-back ahead of the December 20th UK premiere. Thank you all for your unwavering support and love."

They also announced plans to introduce new screens and areas, encouraging fans to stay tuned for updates. Enthusiasm is building as fans eagerly await more details about the screenings, while the film's UK debut is expected to boost the global recognition of Nigerian cinema.

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dareynow:

"Massive! If it’s not breakable, don’t call us!!!"

annie_welt:

"Oh mama we are the geng, we are a force."

therealprophetesstolaara:

"We are still waiting patiently in manchester my sister."

mobatcakes:

"But no be only London this thing supposed to show sha.... How about distributing to other Cineworld or odeon cinemas across the country? Just thinking out loud."

hayjayaluminiumandglass:

"That's just it, no matter what God will always turn up for his own......if all the actors and actresses released same day with her,Can't stop God's blessings from reaching his own."

boloyebs:

"Helped to share to some Nigerian groups online yesterday. Bought my ticket already. Can’t wait. Representing Braehead."

Destiny Etiko thanks Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko poured her heart out to Funke Akindele for featuring in her recent movie "Everybody Loves Jenifa".

Legit.ng reported that the box office queen hosted her movie premiere on December 8 in Lagos, which industry superstars attended.

During the premiere's private dinner hosted by her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, Destiny Etiko opened up about what being a cast member of "Everybody Loves Jenifa" has done for her career.

