Popular Yoruba actress Wumi Toriola has taken to social media to react to the naira scarcity in the country

Wumi, who recently acquired a mansion in Lagos, is getting reading for her housewarming but seems to be affected by the shortage of cash

The actress’ post has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many of them share their experience

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Hours after the result of the 2023 presidential election was announced, Yoruba actress Wumi Toriola took to her social media timeline to lament the shortage of cash in the country.

Wum, who is making preparation for her housewarming shared a photo of herself as she asked her fans if cash is now available.

Wumi Toriola pens new month message to fans. Credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Happy new month, lovers. Can we get cash now? Me wan do house warming o.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her post below:

Netizens react to Wumi Toriola’s post

See some of their reactions below:

debylosin:

"Abi oooo,can we now visit Emefielele's case now?,awa omo March fe se ojo ibi oo."

thedamilolaoni:

"House warming yi maa loud gan ni o."

just_toyo23:

"My woman Abeg make i see invite collect ooo."

official_ariketotalenu:

"Same here darling mi ♥️."

temitope_irenimoyan:

"My Love, how I wish I dey Nija I for come celebrate with you. Such a beautiful soul ile Atunra loruko Jesu my dearie Wumi."

orekebrowshouseofbeauty:

" olorun gbo make we see money buy food stuff."

lanrealewilese:

"@wumitoriola I can get cash for you let talk on Whatsapp Ogo gbangba❤️ new landlady in lekki ogo.... ."

cicidammy:

"emelefele should release cash."

comfortudohphilips:

"Abi ooo tell them."

aadedoyin:

"They should release our money now ooo."

ayaogundimu16:

"Ejor, e bawa be won o. We need cash and fuel."

Wumi Toriola acquires new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola became a homeowner in the highbrow area of Lagos.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared the great news with her many fans.

Wumi posted a video showing her impressive new property in Lekki and revealed that it was all God’s doing as she congratulated herself.

Source: Legit.ng