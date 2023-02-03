Aside from their acting prowess, Nollywood stars have confirmed they also have other hidden talents

Some Nollywood stars have gone on to try their hands at music, dropping some hit songs like I Go Chop Your Dollar by ace comic actor Nkem Owoh

Others, however, had to let it go after one trial; in this article, Legit.ng compiles popular Nollywood stars who have songs to their names

Many Nigerian movie stars have gone on to unveil their singing talents after hitting the spotlight and making a name for themselves in Nollywood.

For some of these Nollywood stars, it was a successful try out while for others, not so great.

In this article, Legit.ng lists Nollywood stars who have a song to their name.

1. Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia

Veteran comic actor Nkem Owoh was one of the A-list movie stars who dropped a hit song when he delved into music.

His hit song dubbed 'I Go Chop Your Dollar' released in 2005 though centre on fraud gained attention when it was released and many still vibe to it to date whenever it comes up in airwave.

Other not-so-popular songs by Nkem Owoh include: Olamma, Akalaka, Marry Me and School Na Good Thing.

2. Omotola Ekehinde Jalade

The beautiful actress, who had a great career in the movie industry was unable to replicate the same in her music career.

Omotola dropped Feel Alright in the 2000s featuring Harrysong. In 2010 Omotola announced her new album dubbed “ME, Myself & Eyes“ which was said to contain 12 tracks including features from Modenine, Paul Play Dairo, Teeto and Harrisong. However, since then, nothing much was heard about the actress' music career.

Below is a video of her song with Harrysong:

3. Genevieve Nnaji

Like Omotola, Genevieve also ventured into music to conquer the industry as she had done in Nollywood but she had to quit mid-way.

Genevieve signed a recording contract with EKB Records in 2004 and released her debut album One Logologo Line. One of the actress' popular songs was No More.

Watch a video of No More below:

4. Patience Ozokwor aka Mama G

The Nollywood 'wicked mother-in-law' also ventured into music and almost made a name out of it.

Some of her songs include Neme N’uwa, Iyo Ngwo Ngwo, Adaeze, Make We Jolly and National Moi Moi.

Mama G also released visuals for her songs with the likes of Tonto Dikeh and Charles Awurum making cameo appearances.

5. Tonto Dikeh

The mother of one was so serious with her music career at a point that she was known as Pokolee.

She also at some point was signed to veteran D'banj's DB record label.

Below is a video of Hi by Tonto Dikeh

6. Odunlade Adekola

Multi-talented actor Odunlade Adekola is known for being the brain behind the soundtracks in many of his movies.

He further won hearts after he went on to drop some songs like Eminire Kan, Omo Oba, most of which were hit songs. Most of the actor's songs are centred towards thanksgiving to God.

7. O.C. Ukeje

The handsome actor also once ventured into music and a has song dubbed Potato Potahto featuring one of Nigeria's leading rappers Vector tha Viper.

8. Femi Jacobs

The actor is popular for his roles in hit movies like Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo, Soole, among others. Unlike, many of his colleagues, Femi Jacobs is focused on using his social media accounts to preach about God.

Most of his songs like Respect, Orun Si are gospel-based.

9. Saheed Balogun

The veteran Yoruba actor also known as Walata at the peak of his career also ventured into music. Unlike many of his colleagues who went for hip hop, RnB, among others, Saheed was a Fuji artist.

Below is a video of one of his songs:

10. Shaffy Bello

The elegant actress, who played a lead role in Eleshin Oba 'The Kinghorse Man' used to be a singer.

For many who may not know, Shaffy Bello was on the hit song Love Me Jeje released by Seyi Sodimu in 1997.

Watch the video below:

11. Jim Iyke

The list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Nollywood 'Bad Boy' Jim Iyke.

Jim had a song titled "Who am I” featuring music legend 2Baba, where he showed off his rap skills. Aside from this, the actor also released a music video titled “Born To Do This” featuring Puffy T.

Below is a video of Jim Iyke's song with 2Baba

