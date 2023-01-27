Popular Yoruba actor Femi Adebayo has shared a funny old picture of him and his colleague Odunlade Adekola

Femi, who is one of the sons of veteran actor Adebayo Salami described Odunlade as a friend, adding that they have come together from way back

The throwback picture has stirred reactions from fans and followers of the two Nollywood actors with many hailing them

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has left many gushing on social media gushing after he shared a throwback picture of him and actor Odunlade Adekola.

Describing Odunlade as his friend, Femi went on to reveal the actor’s nickname as ‘Honk Kong.'

Femi Adebayo describes Odunlade Adekola as a friend. Credit: @odunladeadekola @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Sharing the funny pics, Femi Adebayo also known as Sisi by many of his fans wrote:

“Hey! Permit me to flashback to #tbt Years back with my friend, Honk Kong .”

See the pics below:

Odunlade, others react as Femi Adebayo shares throwback pics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

odunomoadekola:

"Jattomyzen ."

bumzieevents_alaga

"Awon besties n birthday mate."

oga_dapo:

"Omo me I know Dz movie oo. Nah Taiwo dey make dem suffer like Dz."

tuzkid:

"what I love to see always ❤️."

adufenaturalskincare:

"Wooooowww ITS BEEN A LONG TIME COMING!"

temitopeoluwasola:

"Glory be to God ."

kingads0:

"Lol..no b the set of 'giri giri ' una take this picture ."

bolanle_onifade:

"Omooo this kind throwback ehn ."

salamibusayo1:

"Great Men ."

damilola_oluwatobilola_:

"I will like to meet odunlade And Femi."

sisibyfunworld:

"When Men dem were still boys."

yeankahomortayor:

"Wo skirt brother Femi bi nkan ti won fin se ogi."

iam_perfectwears:

"Alhamdulillah for His blessings over your life."

allywealth_:

"These 2 have gone a long way ."

_oluwa__femi:

"I think I remember the movie Giri giri you are both fighting on who is going to marry taiwo aromokun God is the greatest ❤️."

mofeoluwasmile:

"Blue and red Jean skirt..thank God foe growth @femiadebayosalami uncle odun head come be like wetin I no fit talk ."

Femi Adebayo, Kunle Afod, other Yoruba actors hangout

December 2022 was a moment of celebration for African Men Entertainment Kings (AFRIMEK) a group formed by some Yoruba movie actors.

Popular actor Femi Adebayo, a member of AFRIMEK shared a video from their fun moments.

The video showed actors like Kunle Afod, Itele, among other popular Yoruba actors all present.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Femi Adebayo wrote

"AFRIMEK End of The Year Groove with our wives!"

Source: Legit.ng