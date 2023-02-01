Nigerian actor RMD is currently in India for a new movie collaboration project between Nollywood and Bollywood

The movie star took to Instagram with a video showing the moment he arrived in the country and how he was pleasantly welcomed

Some pretty ladies were on standby to decorate the actor and many Nigerians flooded the comment section hailing the thespian

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD has given his fans and fellow Nigerians yet another reason to be proud of him.

The entertainer took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he arrived in faraway India for a new movie project.

Actor RMD receives royal-like welcome in India. Photo: @mofedamijo

The upcoming film is going to be a collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood, and Nigerian stars such as Sola Sobowale, Rahamah Sadau and Nacy Isimeh among others are expected to feature.

RMD’s video captured the moment he stepped out of his car to a group of traditional dancers and drummers who were on standby to receive him.

Some Indian ladies also made sure to decorate the Nigerian superstar before he was led to his hotel residence.

Social media users react

dekunlejosh said:

"Namaste Uncle."

ebonyobasuyi said:

"Daddy where are you in India? Am coming to welcome you to ."

chescaclement said:

"Our very own Amitabh, that Grandpa is fine....❤️."

julielakem said:

"❤️ Nice! A legendary welcome! Kudos! All the very best from Jamaica! Bless up yuhself!!"

uzee_usman said:

"Globally global daddy."

aycomedian said:

"Make them small small with this MTN chalk wey them dey put for your head o. Na who be that Kia picanto wey waka follow Ose just now?"

