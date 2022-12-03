Popular Nigerian veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe, is in the news over his unconventional display of loyalty to APC presidential candidate, Tinubu

Taking to his official Instagram account, the movie star shared a video of himself totally unclad at the beach as he prayed for Tinubu’s success

A number of fans were wowed to see the older actor displaying his body for all to see as he campaigned for Tinubu and it got them talking

Popular Nigerian actor, Olaiya Igwe, made the news for unexpected reasons after he went totally unclad on a beach to show his support for All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The movie veteran has always been known to be a staunch Tinubu supporter and he took things up a notch with a video posted on his official Instagram account.

In the now viral clip, the movie star was seen to be totally unclad on the beach as he faced the ocean while praying for Tinubu to win the election.

Fans react to viral video as actor Olaiya Igwe goes unclad on beach to pray for Tinubu. Photos: @olaiyaigwefilms, @officialasiwajubat

The old actor was seen pleading with God not to put the APC candidate to shame while praying that his votes should be as numerous as the water in the ocean.

The interesting thing about the viral video was also how it seemed to have infused some theatrics from Nollywood seeing as there were a series of thunder strike effects on the screen to make the delivery appear more dramatic.

In the caption of the video, Olaiya wrote:

“It is my pleasure to support a candidate who truly reflects our values and highest ideals. There is one candidate in this election who will protect that dream. One leader who will fight hard to keep the promise of Nigeria for the next generation. And that's why we must stand up and make ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU JAGABAN the next president of Nigeria.”

Nigerians react to video of Olaiya going unclad on a beach to pray for Tinubu to become president

A number of people were no doubt taken aback by the veteran actor’s show of support for Tinubu after he went to the beach unclad to pray for the politician.

The video soon spread on social media and raised a series of interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

demo__uk:

"I swear Ara no san. Na you put effect sir."

longspoonkitchen:

"Oju de timi (I’m ashamed)."

dygeasy:

"Are your children not around sir?"

familydoctor_blog:

"You said votes of Tinubu should be like the Atlantic ocean or even be more than it. How many are Nigerians again? 200 million people right? Even the whole world population is 8 billion people. Is the Atlantic ocean not more than the whole world put together??? So how will Tinubu's votes be now more than the whole world population put together??? A ma wa daran bai o olorun. just because of stomach infrastructure."

abdulrasaqajose:

"This man just dey spoil his own reputation any how internet will never forget "

ola_nitemi:

"Omo I like this man pass this kind thing wey he do ‍♀️‍♀️ nobody is again you supporting your so called candidate, Your right Your candidate. But this is not a better way for an older person like you to show his support for his candidate, you can do well baba."

official_dej:

"Chai I’m so disappointed in this man . As I loved you reach ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

opebanky:

"Is this not madness like this"

ewaoluwao:

"Wetin be this?‍♀️‍♀️"

Eniola Badmus, Pasuma, Bimbo Akintola, other stars join 5 million man march for Tinubu

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election has brought out a number of celebrities from their shell as the date draws closer.

Some Nigerian stars were spotted showing their support for All Progressive Congress (APC)’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On October 9, 2022, NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, organised a 5 million march on the streets of Lagos for Tinubu.

Some of the stars at the event included actresses, musicians and more. Eniola Badmus, Saheed Balogun, Pasuma, and more, were spotted in videos making the rounds.

