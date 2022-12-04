Fans of fast rising act Asake in Birmingham who had looked forward to the time of their lives at his concert went home disappointed

The singer is currently trending on social media after the video of him getting booed on stage for coming late made the rounds online

Asake reportedly came late for his show, and fans were shocked with his performance and the poor organization of the concert

Fast rising act Asake is currently trending on Twitter after his fans in Birmingham who paid to see him perform booed him for showing up late.

According to one of the concert goers, Senluwa the Joha crooner did not come on stage until 11pm for a short performance that sounded like a choir session.

Fans displeased with Asake's performance in Birmingham Photo credit: @asakemusic/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Senluwa also added that the safety of people wasn't prioritized as there was a stampede with people fainting all over the place.

"Asake’s Birmingham concert was the WORST concert ever. This man didn’t come out till 11pm. There was a stampede & People were literally fainting up and down. people started leaving because of their safety. The organizers did a very dirty job."

A video of the moment the announcer tried to keep the crowd quiet from booing Asake as well as his performance also went viral online.

Nigerians react to the posts

@kejismallz:

"Person wey sing Organize no dey organized."

@CozySuperAlien:

"Lmfaoooo if nothing at all I thank God I don’t have bandwagon spirit cos what will even make y’all want to attend asake concert ? What has he shown y’all for y’all to go through all this stress for him ? …… it must be the over sized pants he wears."

@osaye_e:

"Lagos people on the phone with their office HR lying they have fever when Asake doesn’t come out until 3:30 am."

qmarshals:

"Him shoulder don dey rise ooooo..... if u know m tell m to leave him shoulder d same way God create m oooo...... #pride"

chiiaamaka:

"And he wants us to buy ticket for 70k. So that he will come late again. Joker "

Asake threatens to dominate the music industry

Nigerian singer Asake aka ‘Apple music landlord’ geared up for new music after taking a short break from the scene.

The singer took to his official Twitter page with a post calling on his fans and music lovers to brace themselves for what lies ahead.

Asake’s tweet came days after Wizkid released his much-anticipated MLLE album and many had different things to say.

