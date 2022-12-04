The APC has debunked rumours that its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, postponed his US trip because he was denied a visa

Spokesman of the party's presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, released a photo of Tinubu's US visa to shut critics up

Former governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, also dismissed the news as fake, saying the APC flagbearer will be in the US, where he will be warmly received

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has responded to critics of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flag bearer.

Rumour had it that the United States denied Tinubu visa, and he could not enter the country.

Debunking the claims, Keyamo released an image of the American visa of Tinubu to shut naysayers up.

Bola Tinubu has kicked off his campaign ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @officialABAT

In a tweet on Saturday night, the spokesman stated:

“For mischief-makers who peddle unfounded rumours about ⁦@officialABAT⁩ being denied visa to the US, you leave us with no option but to show you his current visa (that has always been renewed since time immemorial). This is for the misguided ones who believe these rumours:

A statement had been released earlier by the APC presidential campaign council, announcing that Tinubu would be embarking on a trip to the United States and other European countries to intensify his presidential campaign.

It was further gathered that Tinubu would speak at Chatham House in London with a host of foreign investors and economic brainiacs to break down his presidential bid and plans for the country.

Following the report, there were claims that Tinubu was denied entry into the US based on some allegations levelled against him.

News that Tinubu was denied US visa fake

However, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, an APC Chieftain and former governor of Abia state, described the rumour as fake.

According to him, the opposition will spread more fake news against Tinubu as the election draws closer.

He added that the APC presidential candidate will be warmly welcomed to the US.

Tinubu arrives in UK ahead of Chatham House lecture

The APC presidential candidate arrived in the United Kingdom for a consultative purpose ahead of the 2023 general elections on Saturday, December 3.

As seen in a photo made available to Legit.ng, Tinubu arrived with an entourage of APC governors. Among the entourage was the Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade.

Tinubu's foreign trip an excuse to miss Arise TV debate

Meanwhile, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) taunted Tinubu for using his foreign trips as an excuse to miss the Arise TV debate slated for Sunday, December 4.

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, said the APC flagbearer could not be brought before Nigerians because of:

“His constant embarrassing gaffes that question his fitness for the office of the President of Nigeria.”

