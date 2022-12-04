Reno Omokri claims Peter Obi’s supporters are planning to kill him because he exposed their lies against Bola Tinubu’s Chicago certificate

The former presidential aide had shared a copy of a letter the Chicago State University sent him, confirming Tinubu graduated from the varsity

The letter generated heated reactions on the social media platform as many people picked perceived holes in it

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised an alarm, accusing supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of trying to "take him out".

On his social media pages, he claimed an ‘Obidient’ broadcaster threatened to kill him for exposing the lies of Obi and his supporters.

Reno Omokri claimed some 'Obidients' were after his life. Photo credit

Source: Instagram

The former presidential aide had earlier claimed that he spent $4,000 investigating the Chicago certificate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to him, he found out that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress attended Chicago State University and graduated with flying colours.

Tinubu's Chicago certificate has been trailed by controversy, with some claiming it is fake. After Omokri shared a copy of the letter the Chicago State University sent him, it generated heated reactions online.

Omokri returned to social media to announce that his life was being threatened for exposing the lies against the APC’s presidential candidate’s Chicago certificate.

He tweeted:

"When someone threatens to take me out, what can they mean? Because I exposed their Obidient lie against Tinubu? It is in my interest to lie that Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University. But he did. I went there. For this, Obi and his hack want to take me out?"

The former aide added that anyone planning to take him out will not succeed.

Netizens criticise Reno Omokri

Not long after his accusation, some Nigerians reacted, accusing him of cheap blackmail.

multiplegrace101 commented on Instagram:

"Was it Peter Obi that said Tinubu didn't attend Chicago University? Comon Reno, you are bigger than this cheap blackmail you are pinning on Peter Obi and his obedient movement or has Tinubu given you money? Because in Nigeria of today, even the so-called activists has a price tag... For FFK, it's a plate of food... So what's your price tag?"

adexb1 commented:

"Antics of a 2 year old with white beard ... steadily constituting nuisance on ig."

don_onyex stated:

"Reno Always making noise and chasing clout for no reason! Comeback to Nigeria it’s your own people you are support that will attack you.

"Leave Obi alone - he doesn’t even respond to your ranting!"

Keyamo shares photo of Tinubu’s American visa

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has responded to critics of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flag bearer.

Rumour had it that the United States denied Tinubu visa, and he could not enter the country.

Debunking the claims, Keyamo released an image of the American visa of Tinubu to shut naysayers up.

Source: Legit.ng