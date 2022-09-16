May Edochie, the first wife of popular actor Yul Edochie is marking her birthday today and it is a big deal for her and her family

May shared some lovely birthday pictures and went on to address herself as May Yul Edochie, confirming her union with her husband is still intact

Surprisingly, the Nollywood actor took to social media to gush about his first wife as she marks her birthday

The marriage of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife May has been in the news since he married his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife and also welcomed a child with her.

Yul was repeatedly dragged by social media users; however, in the middle of the whole drama, the actor, on a number of occasions, expressed his love for his first wife, May.

Yul Edochie refuses to put May in a bad light. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the times Yul Edochie showed his love for his 1st wife May, despite their misunderstanding.

1. Yul Edochie celebrates May on birthday

Despite their misunderstanding, Yul Edochie took time out to celebrate May as she marked her birthday on September 16.

Yul shared some cute photos of the mother of his first four children as he gushed over her, including calling her beautiful names.

A part of his birthday message read:

“Happy birthday to my wife, my CEO Extraordinaire, QUEEN MAY YUL-EDOCHIE. I wish you many more beautiful and successful years."

2. Yul Edochie refuses to put May in a bad light amid their marriage issue

In the month of May when the news of Yul taking a second wife was still hot, the actor took to Instagram to reply to those who were dragging him.

Yul said many people reacting to his decision to marry a new wife didn’t understand what was happening. He, however, added that he wouldn’t put his wife in a bad light in public no matter what happens.

3. Yul Edochie shares fun moment with wife

In the middle of their misunderstanding over his second marriage, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, shared a fun video of him and his wife in a car.

The two were seen vibing to a song as the actor sings along, saying "problem no dey finish," a statement that many considered a shade at those interfering in his marital life.

While May refuted the video to be old, Yul insisted he and his wife were still on good terms.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, the actor captioned it,

“Fun moment with my angel. CEO extraordinaire @mayyuledochie.”

4. Yul Edochie insists May is his number one

In the middle of his 2nd marriage issue online, Yul posted photos of his first wife, May, and in the caption confirmed that her position as the first woman in his house remains undisputed.

Sharing the photo, Yul wrote:

“Number one @mayyuledochie. Undisputed.”

He shared the post hours after he went public with his second marriage with Nollywood actress, Judy Austin.

May Edochie dazzles in orange as she marks birthday

It's a new dawn for May Edochie, and she stepped out in style.

The estranged first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie turned a year older on Friday, September 16, and she has taken to social media to bless fans with her new look.

She shared photos dressed in a beautifully designed burnt orange ensemble. The look featured an illusion neckline and sleeves and a heavily bedazzled bodice that did justice to her gorgeous silhouette.

