Popular actress Chacha Eke Faani recently announced that she was done with her marriage and it sparked reactions online

Colleagues of the actress have showed their support as they thronged her page with comforting words

Yul Edochie also prayed for the actress and Nigerians have bashed him for daring to drop a comment about marriage after cheating on his wife and taking another wife

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is under fire over his comment on Chacha Eke Faani's page after she announced that she was leaving her husband Austin.

Just like many others who had comforting words for the actress, Yul also dropped his piece.

The actor prayed that God would guide his colleague through her ordeal and the hard decisions she has to make.

He wrote:

"May God see you through this and guide you in the decisions you take. It is well with you."

Your first wife will soon come to her senses

Yul has been the object of ridicule since he announced that he not only married another wife but already got a son from her.

A lot of Nigerians think that the actor is not fit to drop his opinion on marital issues after cheating on his wife and they made it known to him.

Read some of the reactions to Yul's comment below:

"You don find trouble..... celebrities and their marriage sef....it is well with your wife."

desreejuliet:

"@yuledochie see who dey give advise. Abeg shift."

olu_wa_tosin_:

"@yuledochie werey why you dey comment useless man dey talk."

nexjanny:

"@yuledochie zukwanuike nwoke, you no dey tire? How dare you pretend to be better?"

ochababe.1:

"@yuledochie see this mumu man go and fix ur own family first."

Chacha Eke’s estranged husband Austin Faani breaks silence

After his actress wife, Chacha Eke announced that they have gone their separate ways due to allegations of domestic violence, the husband, Austin Faani, decided to speak up.

Austin took to his Instagram page to address the situation but didn't divulge much information about their split as he maintained his stand.

The father of four, in the post, made it known that he is not a violent person and he has never raised his hands on a woman.

