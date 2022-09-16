Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to celebrate his first wife, May, despite their differences

The movie star posted gorgeous photos of his estranged partner and poured out his heart in a sweet message

According to Yul, May is his wife and CEO extraordinaire and his message left fans wishing the couple well

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has got fans talking after he celebrated his estranged first wife, May, on her birthday.

May clocked a new age on September 16, 2022, and her husband made sure to pour out his heart to her in a sweet message.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Yul shared lovely photos of the mother of his first four kids and called her many praise names including his CEO extraordinaire.

Yul Edochie pours heart out to first wife May on her birthday. Photos: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to my wife, my CEO Extraordinaire, QUEEN MAY YUL-EDOCHIE

@mayyuledochie I wish you many more beautiful and successful years.

May God continue to guide you, protect you and bless you beyond your imagination. Love you forever. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Celebs and fans gush over Yul Edochie’s birthday message to May

The Nollywood actor’s sweet birthday message to his estranged first wife moved many fans. A number of them gushed over the couple and prayed for them. Read some of their comments below:

Chimsomonyinyechukwu:

“Happy birthday to a true Queen.”

Tiffanydiamond2:

“Da real queen happy birthday May we the online inlaws love you dearly ❤️”

dr_success_john:

“Happy birthday to her.more life more wins.”

Kevkenkris:

“Awwww this is sweet happy birthday to our Queen!”

Oluchiobiagui:

“Happy birthday to the only true queen I recognized.”

Winifredoragba:

“Happy birthday to Omalicha wifey of Yul Edochie. Many happy returns,more money,more togetherness,may love and joy flow like ocean in Ur home again through Christ our Lord, Amen .”

Nikkymorr:

“Happy birthday to our beautiful May. We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️. May thy lord wipe away your secret tears ijn, Amen.”

Adambaise902:

“Happy blessed birthday Ma, we online friends just keep quite the wait weda u no go post you for get am wowotowo.”

ur__favourite_:

“Birthday blessings to the only original wife we know.. keep winning ❤️.”

Happy birthday to May Yul-Edochie.

May Yul-Edochie reintroduces herself as a queen on birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May, has got fans talking on her birthday.

To mark the event, May reintroduced herself to her many fans. She posted a series of gorgeous photos of herself for the introduction.

According to her, she is Queen May Yul-Edochie and it is her birthday.

