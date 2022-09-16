Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has dropped some advice for upcoming actors and actresses on how to make it big in the movie industry

Yul, while sharing the tips, added that the working conditions may be harsh for his upcoming colleagues but assured them that it would pay off in the end

The actor’s advice has been met with different reactions from some Nollywood stars as well as his fans and followers

Popular actor and politician Yul Edochie is making headlines over some tips he dropped for upcoming actors and actresses on how to make it to the limelight in the movie industry.

Yul stressed that the working condition in Nollywood may be harsh for new actors and actresses in the beginning as he urged them not to worry because the hustle would pay.

Yul Edochie encourages upcoming actors. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Part of his tips to upcoming actors and actresses was to study and learn from their senior colleagues in the industry.

In his words:

“Dear upcoming actors and actresses, don't worry the hustle will pay. The conditions may be harsh in the beginning but it always pays in the end."

See the post below:

Fans react as Yul Edochie drops tips for upcoming Nollywood stars

See them below:

nnuerkieL:

"Stop dat drama and start showing love for Queen May now...."

luchi_harry:

"Omo, are you among the senior colleagues to be studied and learn from...??"

mercy3305:

"Baba done change mouth after enough insult in his previous post about actors and actress hmm."

betnopal2006:

"I thought you said that Nollywood has turned to dumping ground for fools!"

issidy2022:

"Con artist with no shame that betrayed his lovely wife with room and parlour."

lizzy_amara:

"I have missed coming to this page to yarn and read gbas gbos comments Big brother naija you do this one longest time and the comment sec is becoming friendly."

Netizens flood Yul Edochie's page over 1st wife May's birthday

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie, clocked a new age on September 16, and many of her fans celebrated with her.

Many netizens, including some popular celebrities like AY Comedian, Anita Joseph, among others, took to different mediums to celebrate May ahead of her big day.

But in the middle of the celebration, her husband Yul Edochie has remained silent as he has not posted anything about her.

Some followers of the Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to query him.

Source: Legit.ng