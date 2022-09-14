Yul Edochie's first wife, May will be celebrating her birthday on September 16, and her celebrity friends are showing her massive love and support ahead of the big day

Popular comedian Ayo Makun shared a feel-good video of May enjoying life with some important dignitaries, while Anita Joseph also celebrated her

Anita made a video to call on the people to send their gifts to May Edochie on her birthday and also released her account details for people willing to give monetary support to her

May Edochie is getting a baby girl treatment ahead of her birthday celebration on September 16.

The beautiful mother of four got her celebrity friends showing support and celebrating her prior to her birthday.

Comedian AY and Anita Joseph celebrate May Edochie. Credit: @aycomedian @mayyuledochie @realanitajoseph

Comedian AY shared a lovely video of May annoying herself at events with some important people and showered her with beautiful words.

Actress Anita Joseph on her part, made a video to give a massive shout-out and support for May as she asked fans to take their gifts for her to a certain location.

May's account number was also shared online for the people who might be willing to make their gifts in monetary form.

Watch Comedian AY's post below:

Watch Anita Joseph's video calling for gifts for May Edochie below:

Nigerians shower May Edochie with lovely words

Social media users have reacted to the lovely gesture towards May Edochie ahead of her birthday, most of them commended her and showered her with amazing words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Da.cakestudio:

"Happy birthday queen ❤️... God bless the Makun family for all the love and support you all show her."

Abbafather9:

"I like what you guys are doing to her its heavenly God bless you all."

Chie_nerise_:

"Happy birthday to our gorgeous queen May and may the light of God continue to shine in every area of your life.i wish you all the best in life."

Reginaagudosi:

"If Anita is with you, she's definitely with you."

