Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has dropped a hint which has seen him blame his first wife May as the reason he married a second wife

Yul, in an Instagram session, said the love Nigerians have for him was what made them react despite not understanding what was going

The actor said everything was already in control as he added that he believes the controversy was preparing him for Aso Rock

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has stirred reaction over a statement he made during an Instagram live session.

Yul said many people reacting to his decision to marry a new wife didn’t understand what was happening.

Yul Edochie says the reactions over his 2nd marriage were preparing him for Aso Rock. Credit: @yuledochie

The Nollywood actor added that he wouldn’t put his wife in a bad light in public no matter what happens.

He revealed that the situation in his household was under control, adding that people reacted because of their love for him.

The actor said:

”I don’t blame them, it is the love that they have for me that made them react that way. They don’t know the root for it, there is a reason for it. They don’t live in my house. A man wouldn’t come out to say everything in his home they can insult me but they wouldn’t understand.”

Yul, who also dreams of becoming the next president of Nigeria, added that he believed God was using the controversies around his second marriage to prepare him for Aso Rock.

Mixed reactions to Yul Edochie's comment

mildrediweka:

"He just keep on making it worse , you won’t get pity by pulling her down ."

uncommon.woman:

"By saying this you have already made her look bad just Keep quiet."

susan.ajah.7330:

"I use to have a lot of respect for this guy,now he irritates me."

mira_ozems:

"If May na bad news then you divorce her and marry another woman, do things the right way..I can’t stand a man that tries to justify nonsense.."

timipre_official:

"Abeg he doesn’t have any excuse, if you guys had issues, you should have sorted things out instead of going to cheat and marrying another woman without her knowledge!!!"

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin set to spill more about their marriage

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin might soon share her side of their marriage story as she indicated in a video.

Judy in the video expressed shock over how well-loved she is by fans who made it their duty to send her messages of love and support when her marriage to Yul and their son was revealed.

On that note, Judy then proceeded to ask if she should share her story because according to her, there is no smoke without fire and it takes two to tango.

