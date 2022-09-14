Two days to Yul Edochie’s first wife May’s birthday, and she is already receiving messages from fans and followers

Some popular celebrities have also joined in the celebration, but her husband Yul remains silent and has not posted anything about it

A number of followers of the actor have stormed his page to query him, while others said they were anticipating how he would celebrate her

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie, will be clocking a new age on September 16, and many of her fans can’t wait to celebrate with her.

Many netizens, including some popular celebrities like AY Comedian, Anita Joseph, among others, have taken to different mediums to celebrate May ahead of her big day.

May Edochie set to celebrate birthday on September 16. Credit: @yuledochie @mayedochie

Source: Instagram

But in the middle of the celebration, her husband Yul Edochie has remained silent as he has not posted anything about her.

Not wanting to wait till September 16, some followers of the Nollywood actor have taken to his Instagram page to query him.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

iamcollinsb5:

"Senior man today na your first wife birthday you never post her abi data finish?"

daniel__theartist:

" online in-laws oya ooo."

mayaclara504:

"Looking forward to see what you have in store for us on May's birthday. I know you will "play like you"...as we say here in kenya❤️."

mgizzbecky:

"Am so curiously waiting yo c ur own hbd package for May.."

favouredlorra:

"We are sitting pretty waiting for beautiful May's birthday post from you."

Source: Legit.ng