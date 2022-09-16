Friday, September 16, marks the birthday of May Edochie, the estranged first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

The beautiful mother of four took to her Instagram page to celebrate with beautiful new photos in an orange dress

In more birthday news, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham went full gangster for her birthday, sporting a denim ensemble

It's a new dawn for May Edochie, and she is stepping out in style.

The estranged first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie turned a year older on Friday, September 16, and she has taken to social media to bless fans with her new look.

May Edochie sports an orange dress for her birthday. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

She shared photos dressed in a beautifully designed burnt orange ensemble.

The look featured an illusion neckline and sleeves and a heavily bedazzled bodice that did justice to her gorgeous silhouette.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She styled her dark weave in a centre part low ponytail with two locs hanging on either side of her face.

The stunning dress, which is an asoebi style inspiration, was designed by @xdelcestitches.

Sharing one of the photos, she captioned:

"Behold your Queen with beauty enrobed."

See more photos below:

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham goes 'gangster' for her birthday photoshoot

September 5 holds a special place in the heart of Toyin Abraham, and the year 2022 is no different. The Nollywood actress and filmmaker turned the big 40 and celebrated with some interesting new photos.

Toyin, set to release yet another film, shared snaps from the film's promo shoot, which sees her in character as 'Asabi Onidada'.

The pictures show Toyin dressed in a white t-shirt, a denim jacket, and a pair of wide-legged denim pants. She sported floor-length cowry-bejewelled dreadlocks and accessorised with a chunky gold chain around her neck.

Nollywood divas Nancy Isime and Ini Edo twin in N226k matching designer catsuits

It's raining designer brands, and Nigerian celebrities continue to deliver on the luxury side of fashion.

In today's edition of who rocked it better, Nollywood movie stars, Nancy Isime and Ini Edo come through with matching fab looks.

While Isime has proven to be fashionista, Edo keeps turning up the heat with her looks.

Source: Legit.ng