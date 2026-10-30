An alleged voice note from Toluwanisings' younger brother surfaced online, addressing the controversy that followed the singer's burial

The brother pointed fingers at a specific side of the family, insisting the singer's widow had no role in the dispute

He also revealed details about Toluwanisings' complex relationship with his father's family, including a clash over a Sallah goat request

A voice note allegedly recorded by Toluwanisings' younger brother has gone viral online, as he stepped forward to address the controversy surrounding the late singer's burial and the family conflict that followed.

In the recording, the younger brother was direct from the start, stating that public blame had been placed on the wrong person. He insisted that the singer's widow played no part in the dispute, and called out those who had been quick to accuse her.

Toluwanisings' younger brother grants an interview to address the controversy trailing the singer and his widow. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"I am here to clear the air. People have been saying what they don't know. They have been blaming the wrong person. The woman has never been the issue from the start, stop blaming her," he said.

Toluwanisings' family rift explained

According to the brother, the root of the problem stretches back to Toluwanisings' upbringing. He claimed that members of the singer's maternal family had planted negative ideas about his father's side in his heart from an early age, which coloured how Toluwanisings later related to his paternal relatives.

Toluwanisings' family continues to trending over the demand made after the singer's death about his burail. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

He noted that despite this, their father supported Toluwanisings financially during his school years, and that Toluwanisings eventually reconnected with his father as an adult, even contributing to his upkeep. However, he chose to keep his distance from the wider paternal family, often citing work commitments as his reason for not visiting.

"My father also did what he could do for Toluwanisings while he was going to school. When my father didn't hear from him, my father called him to ask him why he has not been coming home, and he will always give an excuse that it is work," the brother said.

He added that the singer showed genuine warmth towards his step-siblings and was particularly fond of the family's last-born child, even though there was no regular physical contact between them.

One incident he highlighted involved their grandmother requesting a Sallah goat from Toluwanisings. The singer declined, explaining that as a Christian, he could not make such a purchase.

The brother noted that this response angered the grandmother and left some family members feeling he had been disrespectful.

Here is the Instagram voice note of the singer's brother speaking about their family:

What fans are saying

The recording has drawn strong reactions online, with many expressing relief that someone from inside the family had spoken up:

@dainah.kadri wrote:

"They have started attacking innocent wife"

@midas_fabricsjewels commented:

"Hmmmmm this is deep. This person God bless u for saying the truth look at the way they started crucifying the wife as if the lady is the cause. May God forgive all."

@fynex_toh_posh asked:

"So y can't your daddy defend his son."

@gracefoundme1 said:

"They will turn him to Hadura, Mohbad brother"

@bemisoulah wrote:

"God will bless you…God will meet you all your expectations. You will not beg and God will never leave your side."

@torbieolamide added:

"Thank you bro for coming out to clear the air for your brother, may God bless you and keep the rest of you safe, you will not die untimely."

@aminah_brahim noted:

"Me I want to know why the grandson (who's now a Christian and has been practicing Christianity since childhood) is the one to buy his grandmother 'ẹran ọdun' when her own misfortunate kids seem to be alive."

Doctor Zo shares take about Toluwanisings

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian doctor Zo claimed that a defibrillator could have given gospel singer Toluwanisings a 50 to 60 per cent chance of survival after he slumped and died in Nigeria.

The doctor, drawing from his professional experience, revealed that he had personally used the life-saving device to revive five patients who collapsed in different hospitals throughout his career.

His comments reignited discussions about the importance of having essential emergency medical equipment readily available in Nigerian hospitals. Doctor Zo also criticised the Nigerian government over its spending priorities, arguing that more attention should be given to providing life-saving medical equipment rather than spending money on city buses.

Source: Legit.ng