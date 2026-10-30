Nancy Umeh spoke out against the online harassment of Toluwanisings' widow by her late husband's family

The content creator condemned the use of blogs and social media to pressure the grieving widow over burial decisions

Umeh argued that the wife, as primary next of kin, has every right to determine where her husband will be buried

Nancy Umeh has stepped into the controversy surrounding Toluwanisings' widow, delivering a passionate video message defending the grieving woman against what she described as coordinated online bullying by her late husband's family.

In the video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, October 29, 2029, Umeh addressed the public pressure campaign being waged against the widow, arguing that blogs, Twitter, and social media were being weaponised to force the woman into submission over her husband's burial arrangements.

Nancy Umeh shares her father's experience after he lost his wife as he speaks about Toluwanisings' widow. photo credit@toluwanisings/@nancyumeh

Source: Instagram

Nancy Umeh on the widow's rights

Umeh made clear she was speaking as a woman with a platform, not as someone privy to the full details of the family dispute.

She emphasised that the deceased had chosen to leave his family of origin and build a life with his wife, and that marriage carries legal and moral weight that the in-laws appear to be ignoring.

"These people were married, not just friends on the street," she said. "She has every right to determine where he will be buried, and using the blogs, using Twitter, using people to try and get her to succumb to your wishes is unfair."

Fans defend Toluwanisings' widow as they call on the family of the singer to leave her alone. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Umeh drew on personal experience to underscore how grief affects the mind, recalling that her own father was rendered speechless for two weeks following the death of her mother. She warned that the widow's mental state is fragile and that the public pressure campaign risks causing "irreversible psychological damage."

Her message to the family was direct: "Something that could have been a sitting room discussion" had been turned into a public spectacle, with "random grandmas, random uncles" making online threats. She urged the family to stand down, repeating the phrase "free this woman" as a rallying call.

Here is the Instagram video of Umeh speaking about the singer's widow:

Fans react to Nancy Umeh's video

The post drew strong responses from followers, many of whom expressed distress over what they had seen online:

@olayodejuliana said:

"I can't even bring myself to watch any of the videos I just see the headlines. It's so sad, I don't even know what to say."

@telehealth_enthusiast wrote:

"She was eating. She was watching TV with her mum. She went to take a shower. She answered a phone call. Like, what in the world?"

@pejuprince noted:

"It's the women all over the comment sections in different blogs shouting that she should respect culture, what is she hiding? When it comes to things that make a woman suffer, you find women gladly holding the torch. It's so sad."

@aromaarena added:

"The more painful part is seeing women contributing to this rubbish. I read some of the comments and just opened my mouth in shock!!"

@lowluu_o argued:

"Legally, a wife's decision regarding her husband's burial should be final. She is his primary next of kin, bound by law and life to make these choices."

@markuli_and_multibizventures commented:

"God bless you, if na woman die there won't be this drama here and there."

Toluwanisings' brother shares cause of controversy

Legit.ng reported that an alleged voice note from Toluwanisings’ younger brother surfaced online, shedding light on the controversy surrounding the late singer’s burial.

In the recording, he reportedly pointed accusing fingers at a particular side of the family while insisting that the singer’s widow had nothing to do with the ongoing dispute.

The younger brother also opened up about Toluwanisings’ strained relationship with his father’s family, revealing details of their disagreements, including a reported clash over a request for a Sallah goat. His revelations have added another twist to the family controversy, sparking further conversations among social media users.

Source: Legit.ng