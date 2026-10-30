AAC 2027 presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore accused the Ekiti state government and DSS of coordinating a violent attack on his team in Ado-Ekiti

Sowore said DSS operatives had been trailing and harassing his team since their arrival in the state capital a day earlier

The attack allegedly took place shortly after Sowore completed a radio interview at MIDAS FM 90.5 in Ado-Ekiti

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, has accused the Ekiti State Government and the Department of State Services (DSS) of sponsoring a violent attack against him and his team in Ado-Ekiti.

Sowore made the allegation in a Facebook post, where he claimed the attackers had direct links to the Government House and were given tracking and operational support by the DSS.

Omoyele Sowore accuses the DSS of sponsoring attacks against him in Ekiti Photo Credit: @sowore

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the trouble began the moment his team arrived in the state capital. He said DSS operatives immediately began trailing them and applying pressure on local residents, including threatening a restaurant manager who had allowed the group to use his premises.

Attack in Ado-Ekiti

Sowore said the physical attack occurred shortly after he finished a radio interview at MIDAS FM 90.5 in Ado-Ekiti. He alleged that thugs set upon his team immediately after he left the station, with the DSS allegedly providing support to those who carried out the assault.

"This is the level of infamy to which Nigeria has been subjected! Those who brutally attacked us in Ado-Ekiti today came from the Government House @ekitistategov. They are well known, and they were provided with tracking and operational support by the @OfficialDSSNG," Sowore wrote.

He had separately claimed that he and members of his team were attacked and kidnapped in Ado-Ekiti before the Facebook post detailing the alleged government and DSS involvement.

Neither the Ekiti State Government nor the DSS had publicly responded to Sowore's accusations at the time his post circulated online.

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APC reacts as Sowore seeks to use Aso Rock for campaigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru dismissed Omoyele Sowore's plan to launch his campaign council at the Presidential Villa.

Basiru challenged Sowore to first win a seat in a state House of Assembly before pursuing a presidential bid.

The APC national secretary also defended Tinubu's re-election prospects, citing the party's 12.8 million members and recent election results.

Source: Legit.ng