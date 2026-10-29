Kokopee, a close friend of Verydarkman, broke his silence on Wednesday on the deteriorating relationship between VDM and Davido

The content creator claimed he personally mediated between both parties, speaking to each man privately about the source of the tension

Kokopee hinted that VDM felt betrayed by Davido but stopped short of revealing the specific details exchanged in their private conversations

Kokopee, a close friend of activist and content creator Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has stepped forward to shed light on what caused the once-warm relationship between VDM and music superstar Davido to sour.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, Kokopee revealed that he had served as a go-between for both men during the period their friendship began to crack, speaking to each of them privately in an attempt to salvage the bond.

Kokopee shares how he tried to mediate peace between Davido and VDM over their feud. Photo credit@dkokpopee/@davido

Source: Instagram

Kokopee's account of the fallout

According to Kokopee, VDM reached out to him feeling deeply let down by Davido. Though he was careful not to disclose the precise details of what was exchanged between the two men in confidence, he made clear that betrayal was at the centre of it all.

"I told Davido, Davido, this is what I feel that's making VDM feel that you betrayed him in this friendship," Kokopee said in the video.

The music star went on to describe a period of back-and-forth conversations, where he relayed each man's position to the other, hoping to broker some form of understanding. Davido, he said, pushed back on VDM's interpretation of events, while VDM remained firm in his feelings.

Kokopee speaks about VDM and Davido's feud as he explains how he reached to the singer. Photo credit@dkokopee

Source: Instagram

Kokopee was careful to draw a line between what he knew and what he was willing to say publicly, noting that some information shared with him in private would remain exactly that.

Kokopee Addresses Zlatan Separately

Towards the end of the video, Kokopee also promised to separately address another matter involving rapper Zlatan, though he did not go into detail at that point.

He also took a moment to defend his own standing, pushing back against those questioning why he had stayed quiet for so long, and insisting that his support for VDM has always come with honest, private counsel rather than public cheerleading.

Here is the Instagram video of Kokopee speaking about Davido and VDM:

Here is what fans had to say:

@mac_avelli001 wrote:

"You reply who Dey down Kokopee… send am address make him come advise you"

@miebilokosi commented:

"But Wizkid own u put mouth."

@cso_mc_oluomo said:

"No need to respond ❤️"

@tamsbilli reacted:

"Koko you too get sense pass VDM, nah why I love you! Koko Pee for life ❤️❤️❤️ 30BG dey for you koko."

@dhdjjdjd_00 wrote:

"Davido was trying to play VDM by bringing him closer .. he wanted him to play Nigerians and join APC that's the way I see it.. but VDM too smart for him."

@extreemly_talented shared:

"I Love Davido and VDM almost in the same manner, but I will not speak against the both of dem... I believe say dem go settle the matter between themselves... I know the 2 of dem connect dieeee"

Terry Apala warns VDM over video

Legit.ng reported that singer Terry Apala had shared his grievances with Verydarkman over a video he made about him and the EFCC.

The activist had claimed that Terry was arrested by the anti-graft agency and allegedly bribed his way out of the situation.

The music star gave VDM an ultimatum to take down the video about him or face the wrath of the law.

Source: Legit.ng