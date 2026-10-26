Nigerian singer Omah Lay confirmed he sustained a knee ligament injury while shooting a music video on location

The accident, which went viral after footage of him being carried by paramedics circulated online, prompted the singer to speak out

Omah Lay announced all Clarity of Mind Tour dates from October 30 onwards are postponed as he recovers over 4 to 6 weeks

Omah Lay has finally addressed the viral video that showed him being carried away by paramedics from a music video shoot, revealing the injury behind the dramatic scenes.

The Nigerian singer, whose full name is Stanley Omah Didia, shared the update via his Instagram story and on X on Monday, October 26, 2026, days after footage of the incident spread widely across social media and sparked concern among fans.

Omah Lay shares picture of his look after he had an accident while rehearsing on location. Photo credit@omahlay

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he suffered a knee ligament injury while working on location for an upcoming music video.

He did not go into further detail about how the accident happened but confirmed that the recovery process will take between four and six weeks.

Omah Lay's Clarity of Mind tour postponed

Omah Lay shares his plan after he had an accident while doing his rehearsal at a music location. Photo credit@omahlay

Source: Instagram

The injury has forced Omah Lay to make a painful call on his concert plans. In his post, he announced that all Clarity of Mind Tour dates scheduled from October 30, 2026 onwards have been postponed to allow him adequate time to heal.

"I'm heartbroken to share that due to a knee ligament injury, all CLARITY OF MIND TOUR dates from October 30th onwards are postponed as I focus on recovery over the next 4–6 weeks," he wrote.

The singer promised that rescheduled dates and ticket updates would follow, signing off with "BOY ALONE" and a message of gratitude to his supporters.

In another post on his Instagram story, he hsred a picture of his look, and beside him were crutches which he was using to walk because of his injury.

Here is the X post made by the singer about his injury and plan:

Fans react to Omah Lay's update

The announcement drew an outpouring of support and a few lighthearted responses from fans online.

Junior 40 commented:

"Quick recovery. Use this injury tear one song for us add am to your deluxe."

@realmickeydoc shared:

"No wam, we still dey with you."

@manyfitnessxx wrote:

"Oh no. Was expecting him in Berlin next week. Get well sooon."

@Big marvel asked:

"Hope say our extended COM version still dey drop on 30th? no carry me play o."

Omah Lay on his role models in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Omah Lay spoke about his role models in the music industry, naming Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Drake, and The Weeknd as his idols.

He described himself as a deeply creative person, saying he constantly needs to create art to feel complete.

Omah Lay also shared his ambition to become the wealthiest artist in the world by producing groundbreaking projects that will transform the industry.

Source: Legit.ng