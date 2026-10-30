African countries are developing new refineries to increase local fuel production and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products

Kenya’s proposed Dangote refinery has a planned capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, while Angola’s Lobito refinery is designed to process 200,000 barrels daily

Uganda’s Hoima refinery is expected to process 60,000 barrels per day and help reduce the country’s fuel imports

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

African countries are investing in refinery projects to increase local fuel production, cut dependence on imported petroleum products and strengthen their energy industries.

Several projects across East and Southern Africa are at different stages of development, with varying capacities and completion timelines. If successfully delivered, these facilities could improve domestic fuel supplies, create jobs and support economic growth.

3 Major African Oil Refineries to Watch in 2026, Including Dangote's Kenya Project

Source: UGC

Here are three African refinery projects to watch in 2026.

1. Dangote East Africa Refinery, Lamu, Kenya

Proposed capacity: 700,000 barrels per day

Kenya is preparing to host a major refinery project in Lamu, which is expected to serve the country's domestic market and other parts of East Africa.

The project, associated with Dangote Industries, is designed to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily, potentially making it one of the largest refining facilities on the continent.

According to the project details provided, the groundbreaking ceremony took place on September 30, 2026, with construction expected to take approximately 40 months.

The refinery could expand East Africa's refining capacity and reduce the region's dependence on imported petroleum products once completed. It could also support industrial development and strengthen regional fuel supply chains.

2. Lobito Refinery, Angola

Planned capacity: 200,000 barrels per day

Angola is advancing the Lobito refinery project as part of efforts to increase domestic fuel production and reduce its reliance on imported petroleum products.

The proposed facility is designed to process crude oil into several refined products, including petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and aviation fuel.

Construction was reported to be ongoing in 2026, with completion targeted for 2029.

Once operational, the refinery is expected to strengthen Angola's domestic fuel supply and improve its ability to process crude oil locally. The project could also support the country's petroleum industry by creating opportunities for investment, employment and related businesses.

3. Hoima Oil Refinery, Uganda

Planned capacity: 60,000 barrels per day

Uganda's proposed oil refinery in Hoima is a key part of its strategy to develop a domestic petroleum industry and derive greater economic benefits from its crude oil resources.

The facility is intended to process locally sourced crude oil into refined petroleum products for domestic consumption, with the possibility of supplying neighbouring countries.

3 Major African Oil Refineries to Watch in 2026, Including Dangote's Kenya Project

Source: Getty Images

The project remains under development, and its eventual completion could help Uganda reduce its dependence on imported fuel.

Beyond improving domestic fuel availability, the refinery could support industrial growth, create employment opportunities and strengthen Uganda's position in the regional petroleum market.

Source: Legit.ng