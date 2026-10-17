Doctor Zo claimed a defibrillator could have given Toluwanisings a 50 to 60% chance of survival after he slumped and died in Nigeria

The doctor revealed he personally used the device to revive five patients who had collapsed across different hospitals in his career

Doctor Zo criticised the Nigerian government for spending money on city buses instead of life-saving medical equipment

A Nigerian doctor based in Canada, Arinze Onwumel, better known as Doctor ZO, has sparked a heated conversation online after claiming that a widely available medical device could have saved the life of late singer Toluwanisings, who slumped and died in Nigeria at around 40 years old.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, 17 October 2026, Doctor Zo argued that the young musician had at least a "50 to 60% chance" of still being alive if he had received immediate access to an automated external defibrillator, a device he said is available in all of his clinics and even at his home.

Reactions as Doctor Zo shares what would have saved Toluwanisings, blames the government. Photo credit@doctorzo/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Doctor Zo's 5 saves with a defibrillator

Doctor Zo did not just make theoretical claims. He detailed five separate incidents across his medical career where he personally used a defibrillator to revive patients who had collapsed.

The first was in 2003 at Mercy University Hospital in Cork. The second occurred in 2017 at St. James's Hospital.

The doctor also recalled a case in 2011 at an unspecified hospital, another in 2018 at Disprey Hospital alongside a nurse named Bonnie, and a fifth incident at Stedler Hospital just a few years ago.

Toluwanisings: Fans shares regret about singer's passing. Photo credit@toluwanisngs

Source: Instagram

"You shock and they wake up," he said, describing how straightforward the procedure can be when the equipment is at hand.

The doctor noted that each unit costs between $2,150 and $2,500, adding that the price of a single City Boy bus could fund the purchase of roughly 25 of these devices, which could be distributed across public spaces to save lives.

Toluwanisings: Nigerian government's spending priorities questioned

Doctor Zo pointed out that he had spotted defibrillators at a Nigerian airport and commended the airport minister for that, but argued that access remains far too limited across the country. He called on the government to invest in training medical staff to use the devices and to deploy them widely.

"Can you imagine if half of Nigerian doctors are trained to use those and half of them can save at least five Nigerians?" he said.

Here is the Instagram video of Doctor Zo speaking about the late singer:

His message struck a nerve with many viewers, who were quick to react online.

@lajompoele wrote:

"Nigeria has failed many"

@nwaafir455 commented:

"Exactly..rather it's all about shouting Jesus... Jesus... Jesus"

@melsbeautycorner_ shared:

"My Uncle recently passed away in Zimbabwe. In the hospital there are no docs, no specialists, no medicines, noone to diagnose. It's a crying shame. 🇿🇼 Ty Dr."

@ayodeji_16 said:

"Awon oloririburuku... What happens to buying medical equipments, teaching aids, provide amenities and brand them for campaigns? But they can buy city boys vehicles"

@always_talk_it wrote:

"You've talked well my Oga, so many people wey kpai for Naija kpai before their time and we are so gentle and brainwashed to say it is from the Lord that the Lord giveth and taketh"

Walekeys shares text Toluwanisings sent before slumping

Legit.ng reported that Walekeys, the protégé of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, shared an emotional account of his final moments with the musician, revealing that his mentor sent him a text message just minutes before he reportedly slumped.

The revelation added to the grief surrounding the singer’s death, as fans and loved ones continue to reflect on his life and legacy. In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, Walekeys described Toluwanisings as his biggest supporter, recalling how the late singer helped him gain access to high-profile opportunities and platforms that contributed to his musical journey.

Mourning the loss of the mentor who played a significant role in his career, Walekeys also expressed uncertainty about what lies ahead without the singer’s guidance and support.

Source: Legit.ng