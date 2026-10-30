Davido posted a cap emoji on Friday, October 30, 2026, appearing to call out Kokopee's story about mediating his rift with VDM

Kokopee claimed Davido reached out to him after his friendship with VDM went sour and shared supposed chat evidence

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions after Davido's cryptic response went viral

Davido appears to have thrown cold water on Kokopee's account of how he allegedly tried to help patch things up between the Afrobeats superstar and social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), real name Martins Vincent Otse.

On Friday, October 30, 2026, the singer dropped a single cap emoji on social media. In internet slang, the "cap" symbol is widely understood to mean that something is a lie or exaggeration, making his message pointed even without a single word of explanation.

Davido seemingly reacts to Kokopee's bold claim in a viral video. Credit: davido/dkokopee

Source: Instagram

What Kokopee actually claimed

The response came two days after a video featuring Kokopee, a content creator, musician, and known associate of VDM, began circulating widely on X. In the clip, Kokopee described stepping into what he said was a deteriorating friendship between Davido and VDM.

According to him, VDM felt that Davido had done something that amounted to a betrayal, and Kokopee said he quietly communicated between the two men to help them understand each other's positions. He added that Davido rejected the betrayal framing entirely.

The most attention-grabbing part of Kokopee's account was his claim that Davido personally reached out to him, and he presented what he described as evidence of the private conversation with the artist.

Kokopee claims he stepped between Davido and VDM, backing his account with private evidence. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's response after Kokopee's claim is below:

A video of Kokopee speaking about Davido and VeryDarkMan's feud is below:

Davido's cap emoji sets off fan debate

By the time Davido's emoji landed on Friday, the video had already taken off online, and his reaction only intensified the conversation. Fans were quick to weigh in, with reactions ranging from disbelief to disappointment on Twitter.

@popsynightmare2 wrote:

"U mean kokopee is lying??? I knew it"

@MichaelAwumba commented:

"Omor you too the fall our hand bro!! Sometimes avoid these guys ehn"

@iamTemzy01 challenged:

"You message koko pee or not??? Evidence dey o"

@bonosex1 said:

"Weda na lie or true….. you gat Dey coordinates yourself. Get self respect, pride and dignity bro.omo🤦‍♂️"

@alexcore_live asked:

"Why you enter kokopee dm?"

@Douglas_w22 reacted:

"Baddest why you Dey fall our hand 🤦‍♂️"

As of the time of writing, neither Davido nor VDM had released any further statement addressing the matter.

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and bride with dollars

Legit.ng also reported that Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

Content creator OGB Recent turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds.

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post dedicated to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng