An old video of gospel singer Toluwanisings playfully teasing his wife before she stepped out surfaced online after his death

The clip captured a warm, lighthearted moment between the couple, with one of their daughters also briefly appearing

Fans who watched the resurfaced video flooded the comments with prayers for his wife and two children

A tender, playful clip of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings and his wife has resurfaced online, stirring fresh waves of grief among fans who had been mourning his sudden passing.

Toluwanisings died after slumping on a staircase, a loss that sent shockwaves through Nigeria's gospel music community.

Reactions as Toluwanisings' sweet old video with wife resurfaces after singer's death. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

In the days since his death, an older video of him and his wife began circulating widely on social media, offering a glimpse into the warmth that defined their relationship.

In the footage, the singer is seen teasing his wife as she prepares to leave the house. Speaking in Yoruba, he said, "Opo, egbami, oo, gbeses re," which loosely translates to: "It is a lot; I will run into debt."

His wife, clearly amused by the banter, responded with a wide smile and laughter before gently telling him to stop.

Toluwanisings: Family moment that touched fans

Toluwanisings continues trending after demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The clip also captured a brief interruption from one of the couple's daughters, though her father affectionately hushed her so the playful exchange could continue

. Though brief, the moment painted a picture of a household filled with laughter and ease.

Many who watched the video noted that it aligned with how Toluwanisings had spoken about his wife in past interviews, where he openly praised her. The resurfaced clip only deepened the sadness surrounding his passing, with fans expressing concern for his widow and their two children.

What fans said about the couple

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@bolaipinnuoluwa wrote: "It's well"

@temi_atelier_ commented:

"Nothing can make sense to her now or in the next coming years. They seemed like each other's safe place, especially with the way her husband praised her in his interviews too. How do you go from having the best partner to grieving the same person? How do you accept such a reality when you practically do life together? This woman stood by him, and it's her time to enjoy his big wins. Death won. Oluwa joor. Let no man or woman labour in vain. God, please comfort her, be her guide and companion."

@iamoluestdave92 shared:

"Chai I feel so sorry for dis babe d journey no go be here o may God see her through I wish I knew her in person maybe I can be of help in any way cos bro he no go easy o"

@mattiesfoodhub wrote:

"Beautiful lady. It's only God that can comfort her. It is well. Oye olorun."

@damzchops added:

"Now she has just memories olorun oba"

Walekeys shares text Toluwanisings sent before slumping

Legit.ng reported that Walekeys, the protégé of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, shared an emotional account of his final moments with the musician, revealing that his mentor sent him a text message just minutes before he reportedly slumped.

The revelation added to the grief surrounding the singer’s death, as fans and loved ones continue to reflect on his life and legacy. In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, Walekeys described Toluwanisings as his biggest supporter, recalling how the late singer helped him gain access to high-profile opportunities and platforms that contributed to his musical journey.

Mourning the loss of the mentor who played a significant role in his career, Walekeys also expressed uncertainty about what lies ahead without the singer’s guidance and support.

Source: Legit.ng