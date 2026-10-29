TikTok prophet Woli Arugbo Ojo was reportedly arrested by Ibadan police after making public claims that late gospel singer Toluwanisings would rise from the dead

Toluwanisings' personal assistant reportedly filed a complaint over the pastor's accusations linking him to the singer's death, prompting police to demand evidence

The prophet's wife posted a video appealing to Nigerians at home and abroad to intervene, saying she did not know her husband's whereabouts

A TikTok prophet who stirred controversy by publicly claiming that God instructed him to declare that late gospel singer Toluwanisings would be resurrected has reportedly been taken into police custody in Ibadan on October 28.

Woli Arugbo Ojo was allegedly arrested by officers from the Ibadan Area Command following a formal complaint lodged by the late singer's personal assistant.

Toluwanisings' death controversy deepens as Woli Arugbo Ojo faces reported arrest over allegations against the singer's personal assistant. Photo: toluwanisings/prophtmocmoses

Source: Instagram

The PA reportedly approached authorities after the prophet made public statements not only predicting a resurrection but also pointing fingers at him in connection with the singer's death.

Police are said to have demanded that the pastor provide evidence backing his allegations.

Toluwanisings' death and its aftermath

Toluwanisings, born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died on October 14, 2026, after collapsing at his home in Ibadan.

His personal assistant had previously alleged that several hospitals refused the singer emergency treatment when he was brought in.

The circumstances surrounding his passing have since fuelled family disagreements over burial arrangements, while prominent gospel figures and entertainers, including singer Tope Alabi, comedian Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli, have issued legal threats against an individual identified on Facebook as Pastor Tayo Ministries, spreading unverified claims tying them to the death.

Woli Arugbo Ojo's wife pleads for help

In a video posted to the pastor's TikTok page on October 28, 2026, Woli Arugbo Ojo's wife made an urgent public appeal.

She stated that her husband had been taken away at the PA's instigation and that she was unable to determine his location.

She pleaded with Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to intervene, insisting that her husband acted strictly on divine instruction when he made his statements.

Authorities had not publicly addressed the arrest at the time of this report.

Watch Woli Arugbo Ojo's wife speak in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Woli Arugbo Ojo's wife's video

Online reactions ranged from scepticism to outright criticism of the pastor's conduct.

@macrownie said:

"That pastor deserves it."

@Ireyimika_Pepe wrote:

"all of you will be alright, make dem continue they talk wetin dem no see"

@SamuelSam143616 commented:

"Next time u go use brain explain wetin holy spirit tell u"

@Falola stated:

"Make pastor tender evidence from God with voices note or video from God"

@jobseeker wrote:

"Let him be there first, why claiming the PA killed him like he should tender the evidence make holy Spirit help him"

@callmeForFoodOnly added:

"since is God dat sent him, he will fight for him"

Late gospel singer Toluwanisings' death sparks controversy as prophet's resurrection claim leads to reported arrest and online reactions. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi defends Toluwanisings’ widow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Solomon Buchi defended Toluwanisings’ widow amid the controversy over the late gospel singer’s burial, insisting that she should have the final say on where her husband is laid to rest.

He criticised cultural practices he said were used to mistreat grieving women and argued that the widow’s objection to burying her husband inside their home did not mean she loved him any less.

Buchi also urged married men to prepare written and video wills to document their final wishes, warning that families could take advantage of widows after their husbands’ deaths.

Source: Legit.ng