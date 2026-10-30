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Bahrain Releases List of 211 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for eVisa
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Bahrain Releases List of 211 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for eVisa

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • Bahrain published an official list of 211 countries whose citizens can apply for a visa online through its eVisa portal
  • Several African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt appear on the eligible list
  • The announcement covers nationals from every major region of the world, spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas

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Bahrain has released an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a visa online, and the roll-out covers a remarkably wide range of nations across the globe.

The Kingdom of Bahrain published the list, confirming that nationals from 211 countries can apply for a Bahrain visa digitally without needing to visit an embassy or consulate in person.

Bahrain announces countries on the eVisa list
Bahrain names countries on the eVisa list. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries on Bahrain's eVisa list

The list includes a strong showing from the African continent. Beyond Africa, the eVisa eligibility extends to nationals across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific:

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  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Andorra
  5. Angola
  6. Anguilla
  7. Antigua and Barbuda
  8. Argentina
  9. Armenia
  10. Aruba
  11. Australia
  12. Austria
  13. Azerbaijan
  14. Bahamas
  15. Bangladesh
  16. Barbados
  17. Belarus
  18. Belgium
  19. Belize
  20. Benin
  21. Bermuda
  22. Bhutan
  23. Bolivia
  24. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  25. Botswana
  26. Brazil
  27. British Virg!n Islands
  28. Brunei
  29. Bulgaria
  30. Burkina Faso
  31. Burundi
  32. Cabo Verde
  33. Cambodia
  34. Cameroon
  35. Canada
  36. Caribbean Netherlands
  37. Cayman Islands
  38. Central African Republic
  39. Chad
  40. Chile
  41. China
  42. Colombia
  43. Comoros
  44. Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
  45. Costa Rica
  46. Croatia
  47. Cuba
  48. Curacao
  49. Cyprus
  50. Czech Republic
  51. Cote d’Ivoire
  52. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  53. Denmark
  54. Djibouti
  55. Dominica
  56. Dominican Republic
  57. Ecuador
  58. Egypt
  59. El Salvador
  60. Equatorial Guinea
  61. Eritrea
  62. Estonia
  63. Ethiopia
  64. European United
  65. Falkland Islands
  66. Fiji
  67. Finland
  68. France
  69. French Guyana
  70. Gabon
  71. Gambia
  72. Georgia
  73. Germany
  74. Ghana
  75. Greece
  76. Grenada
  77. Guadeloupe
  78. Guatemala
  79. Guinea Bissau
  80. Guinea
  81. Guyana
  82. Haiti
  83. Honduras
  84. Hong Kong, China
  85. Hungary
  86. Iceland
  87. India
  88. Indonesia
  89. Iraq
  90. Ireland
  91. Isle of Man
  92. Isle of Wight
  93. Israel
  94. Italy
  95. Jamaica
  96. Japan
  97. Jordan
  98. Kazakhstan
  99. Kenya
  100. Kiribati
  101. Kyrgyzstan
  102. Laos
  103. Latvia
  104. Lebanon
  105. Lesotho
  106. Liberia
  107. Libya
  108. Lichtenstein
  109. Lithuania
  110. Luxemburg
  111. Macao, China
  112. Madagascar
  113. Malawi
  114. Malaysia
  115. Maldives
  116. Mali
  117. Malta
  118. Marshall Islands
  119. Martinique
  120. Mauritania
  121. Mauritius
  122. Mexico
  123. Micronesia
  124. Moldova
  125. Monaco
  126. Mongolia
  127. Montenegro
  128. Montserrat
  129. Morocco
  130. Mozambique
  131. Myanmar (formerly Burma)
  132. Namibia
  133. Nauru
  134. Nepal
  135. Netherlands
  136. New Zealand
  137. Nicaragua
  138. Niger
  139. Nigeria
  140. Norway
  141. Pakistan
  142. Palau
  143. Palestine State
  144. Panama
  145. Papua New Guinea
  146. Paraguay
  147. Peru
  148. Philippines
  149. Poland
  150. Portugal
  151. Puerto Rico
  152. R.o. Macedonia
  153. Romania
  154. Russia
  155. Rwanda
  156. Saint Barthelemy
  157. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  158. Saint Lucia
  159. Saint Martin
  160. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  161. Samoa
  162. San Marino
  163. Sao Tome and Principe
  164. Senegal
  165. Serbia
  166. Seychelles
  167. Sierra Leone
  168. Singapore
  169. Sint Maarten
  170. Slovakia
  171. Slovenia
  172. Solomon Islands
  173. Somalia
  174. South Africa
  175. South Korea
  176. South Sudan
  177. Spain
  178. Sri Lanka
  179. Sudan
  180. Suriname
  181. Swaziland
  182. Sweden
  183. Switzerland
  184. Syria
  185. Taiwan, China
  186. Tajikistan
  187. Tanzania
  188. Thailand
  189. Timor Leste
  190. Togo
  191. Tonga
  192. Trinidad and Tobago
  193. Tunisia
  194. Turkey
  195. Turkmenistan
  196. Turks and Caicos Islands
  197. Tuvalu
  198. Uganda
  199. UK
  200. Ukraine
  201. United States Virg!n Islands
  202. Uruguay
  203. US
  204. Uzbekistan
  205. Vanuatu
  206. Vatican City
  207. Venezuela
  208. Vietnam
  209. Yemen
  210. Zambia
  211. Zimbabwe

Read also

Qatar lists 4 conditions citizens of 43 countries must meet before applying for visa on arrival

The breadth of the list signals Bahrain's intent to make travel to the Gulf kingdom as straightforward as possible for citizens across virtually every region of the world. For many African travellers in particular, the ability to apply online removes a significant logistical barrier that has historically made Gulf travel cumbersome.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Bahrain released a list of 68 countries whose citizens qualify for visas on arrival.

Bahrain visa on arrival: Qualified countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bahrain published the visa-on-arrival list, which covers 68 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Oceania. The list includes conditions for some travellers, while no African country is included.

For Nigerian travellers, that means getting a visa through the usual channels before travelling to Bahrain. Find out which passport holders qualify and what conditions apply.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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