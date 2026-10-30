Bahrain published an official list of 211 countries whose citizens can apply for a visa online through its eVisa portal

Several African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt appear on the eligible list

The announcement covers nationals from every major region of the world, spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas

Bahrain has released an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a visa online, and the roll-out covers a remarkably wide range of nations across the globe.

The Kingdom of Bahrain published the list, confirming that nationals from 211 countries can apply for a Bahrain visa digitally without needing to visit an embassy or consulate in person.

Bahrain names countries on the eVisa list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries on Bahrain's eVisa list

The list includes a strong showing from the African continent. Beyond Africa, the eVisa eligibility extends to nationals across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific:

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil British Virg!n Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon Canada Caribbean Netherlands Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Cote d’Ivoire Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia European United Falkland Islands Fiji Finland France French Guyana Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Grenada Guadeloupe Guatemala Guinea Bissau Guinea Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong, China Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Isle of Wight Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Lichtenstein Lithuania Luxemburg Macao, China Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar (formerly Burma) Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Norway Pakistan Palau Palestine State Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Puerto Rico R.o. Macedonia Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan, China Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor Leste Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda UK Ukraine United States Virg!n Islands Uruguay US Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

The breadth of the list signals Bahrain's intent to make travel to the Gulf kingdom as straightforward as possible for citizens across virtually every region of the world. For many African travellers in particular, the ability to apply online removes a significant logistical barrier that has historically made Gulf travel cumbersome.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Bahrain released a list of 68 countries whose citizens qualify for visas on arrival.

Bahrain visa on arrival: Qualified countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bahrain published the visa-on-arrival list, which covers 68 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Oceania. The list includes conditions for some travellers, while no African country is included.

For Nigerian travellers, that means getting a visa through the usual channels before travelling to Bahrain. Find out which passport holders qualify and what conditions apply.

Source: Legit.ng