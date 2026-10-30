Bahrain Releases List of 211 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for eVisa
- Bahrain published an official list of 211 countries whose citizens can apply for a visa online through its eVisa portal
- Several African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt appear on the eligible list
- The announcement covers nationals from every major region of the world, spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Bahrain has released an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a visa online, and the roll-out covers a remarkably wide range of nations across the globe.
The Kingdom of Bahrain published the list, confirming that nationals from 211 countries can apply for a Bahrain visa digitally without needing to visit an embassy or consulate in person.
Countries on Bahrain's eVisa list
The list includes a strong showing from the African continent. Beyond Africa, the eVisa eligibility extends to nationals across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- British Virg!n Islands
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Caribbean Netherlands
- Cayman Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curacao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- European United
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guyana
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guinea Bissau
- Guinea
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong, China
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Isle of Wight
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Lichtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxemburg
- Macao, China
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar (formerly Burma)
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Palestine State
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- R.o. Macedonia
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Martin
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Sint Maarten
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Swaziland
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan, China
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Timor Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- UK
- Ukraine
- United States Virg!n Islands
- Uruguay
- US
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vatican City
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
The breadth of the list signals Bahrain's intent to make travel to the Gulf kingdom as straightforward as possible for citizens across virtually every region of the world. For many African travellers in particular, the ability to apply online removes a significant logistical barrier that has historically made Gulf travel cumbersome.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Bahrain released a list of 68 countries whose citizens qualify for visas on arrival.
Bahrain visa on arrival: Qualified countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bahrain published the visa-on-arrival list, which covers 68 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Oceania. The list includes conditions for some travellers, while no African country is included.
For Nigerian travellers, that means getting a visa through the usual channels before travelling to Bahrain. Find out which passport holders qualify and what conditions apply.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng