A video from 2Baba's Houston performance captured a fan appearing to grab the singer in a very inappropriate manner

The clip quickly spread online after a content creator drew attention to the awkward moment during what had been a celebratory show

Viewers were divided over whether the contact was deliberate or an accidental slip during an attempt to hug the Afrobeats legend

A video from 2Baba's recent performance in Houston, Texas, has set social media ablaze after footage appeared to show a male fan making inappropriate physical contact with the veteran singer while he was on stage.

The clip, which circulated on Instagram on Monday, 26 October 2026, shows the moment a man reached out and appeared to touch the Afrobeats icon's groin area.

Video of 2Baba performing in Houston surfaces online as the crowd sing along with him. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

The incident went largely unnoticed in real time, but the video soon drew widespread attention online after a content creator flagged the moment and asked followers to weigh in.

What Happened at 2Baba's Houston Show

By all accounts, the Houston crowd had given 2Baba a rousing reception before the controversial clip surfaced.

The content creator who highlighted the footage pointed out that the contact appeared quite deliberate, raising the question of whether the fan had intentionally grabbed the singer or simply lost his footing during what could have been an attempted embrace from behind.

2Baba trends over his energetic performance at an event in Houston as video surfaces. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

The short clip left little room for certainty, and commenters quickly split into two camps: those convinced it was an accident and those who believed the act was fully intentional.

Watch the Instagram moment that sparked the debate about the music star at an event below:

Fans react to the viral clip

The post attracted a flood of reactions, ranging from disbelief to outright hilarity:

@zora_design_ng commented:

"It seems like he was hugging him from behind but his hand slipped because tuface was dancing."

@ayinkecouture wrote:

"Omo he touch am oh he wan feel am"

@vivian_adaobi reacted:

" baba wan confirm how him take get plenty children."

@dkelly292 said:

"The guy is proud of his manhood.Omo that guy na agege ooo"

@goddessmandymcqueen shared:

"The guy dey check wetin dem wan sell give am. If you dey price fish for market, you no go press and weigh am?. My dear, what do you think happens when they travel to the states and other places to perform? You think say na only music them dey export."

@light_of_the_world_16 wrote:

"Hope say he never carry my brother manhood sha, it was a deliberate act"

@pretty_efoma stated:

"That guy Dey crush on our Legend ooo nothing you wan tell me ooo, he wanna have a test of what them ladies been having."

@call__me_lolonyo added:

"It's intentional and doesn't look like an after thought. But hey! We assume what we know ….."

2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most celebrated musical icons, known for his energetic stage presence and loyal fanbase both at home and across the diaspora.

The Houston show had otherwise been described as a memorable night before the clip shifted the conversation entirely.

2Baba's daughter Isabella speaks about dating

Legit.ng reported that Isabella Idibia, daughter of music legend 2Baba, opened up about an unexpected reason some men approach her romantically. The celebrity daughter of the music star revealed that some guys see her as a shortcut to her father’s music connections rather than as a genuine love interest.

Her candid revelation sparked conversations among fans, with many questioning whether the attention she receives from potential suitors is driven by genuine feelings or an interest in benefiting from her father’s influence in the music industry.

Source: Legit.ng