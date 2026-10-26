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Davido’s Reaction After Crew Member Mentions $1.5M Show at Zlatan’s Wedding Caught on Camera
Celebrities

Davido’s Reaction After Crew Member Mentions $1.5M Show at Zlatan’s Wedding Caught on Camera

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • A member of Davido's crew broke news of a $1.5 million show offer to the singer at Zlatan's Lagos wedding reception
  • Davido's cousin Folashade stepped in to caution him after he apparently forgot he was being recorded
  • The candid, unscripted moment has been making the rounds online for its raw and entertaining energy

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A lighthearted video from Zlatan's wedding reception in Lagos has sent the internet into a frenzy, and Davido is right at the centre of it.

The clip captures what appears to be a completely unguarded moment, as one of Davido's crew members pulls him aside at the celebration to inform him about a $1.5 million show offer (approximately 2 billion naira).

Davido’s crew member shares $1.5 million contract news, sparking a priceless reaction
Davido and cousin Folashade stunned as crew member reveals ₦2 billion contract. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

What followed was the kind of reaction that only a live camera you have forgotten about can produce.

Visible excitement overtook the Timeless singer, and that is precisely where things got interesting.

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His cousin Folashade, who was apparently filming the whole exchange, stepped in to caution him, seemingly reminding him that the camera was rolling and that the moment was very much being captured for the world to see.

The video carries all the hallmarks of genuine, unscripted fun, shaky handheld footage, overlapping voices, and the infectious energy of a wedding celebration in full swing.

On-screen captions spelling out what was happening only added to the comedy of the situation, with the clip quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Davido’s crew member makes major announcement as singer and Folashade react
Fans react to Davido and Folashade’s expressions after crew member reveals ₦2 billion deal. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

What makes the footage so compelling is not just the dollar figure being thrown around, but the very human instinct of forgetting yourself in a moment of excitement, only to be brought back to earth by someone close to you.

Folashade's intervention landed perfectly, giving the clip a natural punchline that no one could have planned.

Watch the moment Folashade cautions Davido after his unguarded reaction to the show offer.

Read also

Davido and Small Doctor’s interaction at Zlatan’s wedding sparks online chatter

Watch the viral Instagram video here:

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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