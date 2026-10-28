A vehicle carrying a senior Niger State government official rammed into a car with five university students in Minna on Monday

The crash happened as Gov Mohammed Bago's convoy was returning from a condolence visit to a traditional ruler in Niger State

Niger State Police confirmed the incident and said an investigation into the fatal head-on collision was underway

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Minna, Niger State - Four students of the Federal University of Technology and the driver of a Niger State Government House vehicle died after a vehicle in Governor Mohammed Bago's convoy collided head-on with a car carrying the students in Minna, Niger State.

The crash occurred on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Gidan Kwanu in the Gidan Mangoro area of Minna.

Niger gov’s convoy crash kills four university students, driver in Minna. Photo credit: Mohammed Umar Bago

Source: Twitter

The vehicle involved was a Toyota Hilux carrying Dauda Chikuba, the Director-General of the Government House.

As reported by The Punch, the vehicle struck a car with five students who were travelling towards Bida at the time. Four of the five students died at the scene.

The driver of the Hilux also died on the spot. The fifth student and Chikuba survived; the DG was rushed to hospital immediately after the collision.

How the crash happened

Eyewitnesses said the convoy was returning to Minna after Governor Bago and members of his team paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, following the death of the Sagi Nupe, Hajia Aisha.

According to witnesses, the convoy was moving at high speed when the impact occurred.

"It was a head-on collision. We learnt that the convoy was at high speed when the accident occurred. It was a terrible accident," one eyewitness said.

The remains of the students and the driver were evacuated after the crash, though their destination was not disclosed.

The eyewitness added:

"The Government House DG was immediately rushed to a hospital and may remain there for some time, while the corpses of the students were taken to an unknown destination."

Police confirm incident

Wasiu Abiodun, the Niger State Police Command spokesperson said officers had opened an investigation. He did not release the names of those who died.

"The accident occurred this morning, and we are investigating it," Abiodun said.

Eyewitnesses say Governor Bago’s convoy was returning from a condolence visit and travelling at high speed. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Mother and child die in truck crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that two heavily loaded 20-foot container trucks overturned near Freeman Market in the Apapa axis of Lagos over the weekend.

LASTMA deployed cranes and tow vehicles to the scene as police provided security during the recovery operation.

The agency's general manager has called for a full investigation into what caused the deadly crash.

Source: Legit.ng