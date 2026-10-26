Nigerian singer Asake was spotted with his mother at the close of his In God We Trust Tour in Paris

A video capturing the heartwarming mother-son moment has been circulating online since Sunday, October 25, 2026

Fans flooded the comments section with emotional reactions after watching the proud scene unfold

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has given fans a touching glimpse into his personal world following the conclusion of his In God We Trust Tour.

A video that began circulating on Sunday, 25 October 2026, captured the singer walking out of Paris' Accor Arena alongside his mother, bringing the curtain down on a tour that kicked off on 20 August 2026 and took him across major venues, including the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago and the O2 Arena in London.

Asake seen walking out of Paris’ Accor Arena hand in hand with his mother as videio trends online. Photo credit@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Asake's mother wore a white shirt paired with black trousers, while the singer stepped out in a gold glittering top, black jeans, and a matching cap.

Asake ends his tour as he honours his mother, who was seen with him during his show. Photo credit@asake

Source: Instagram

What struck viewers most, however, was not the outfits but the gesture: Asake walking ahead, his mother's hand firmly in his, her face lit up with a wide smile as they made their way out of the venue together.

Here is the Instagram video of the music star with his mother at the end of his tour:

What fans said about Asake and his mother

The clip quickly gathered attention online, with many fans moved by the sight of a son visibly honouring the woman behind his rise.

@dukieesjewelry wrote:

"I will reap the fruits of my labor IJN", while zumariouss commented: "Mother should eat the fruit of her labour. Bless You Asake."

@tukooldegreat added:

"Mama just dey reap the fruit of her labor on our very eye", and ten.nie_ reflected: "Mothers Dey enjoy sha…may my future children be great in life."

@daamee__e kept it simple:

"Mummy and son looking so beautiful." Meanwhile, iamgenezys posed a playful question to the comment section: "What if he get a wife? Will he walk with both."

@ jaybeezanna wrapped up the sentiment shared by many, writing:

"Alhamdulilla u have won in life.may all beautiful mothers eat the fruits of their labor insha Allah."

Chat between Asake's mother, father surfaces

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that in the heat of the controversy trailing Asake over his father's health, an alleged message Asake's father sent to her mother also surfaced online.

In the message, the father was allegedly asking his mother to mediate between him and his son so that he could get money to pay for his rent.

Source: Legit.ng