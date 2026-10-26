A video from Zlatan's wedding reception has gone viral after Iyabo Ojo and Seyi Vodi were spotted in a curious moment together

Social media users spotted what appeared to be a quick, secretive handshake between the Nollywood actress and the Abuja fashion designer

The clip also reignited memories of a 2022 drama involving Seyi Vodi, adding fresh fuel to the online conversation

A short clip from rapper Zlatan's wedding reception on 24 October 2026 has sent Nigerian social media into overdrive, with thousands of users dissecting a brief but loaded moment between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and popular Abuja fashion designer Seyi Vodi.

In the footage, which has since spread across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Iyabo Ojo can be seen enjoying the celebratory atmosphere at the lavish event, waving a handheld fan as the music pumped around her.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo and Seyi Vodi’s intriguing moment at Zlatan’s wedding. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @seyivodi

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vodi stood beside her, and it was what happened next that got everyone talking. Sharp-eyed viewers noticed what looked like a discreet handshake between the two, with many commenters insisting he quietly slipped foreign currency, either dollars or pounds, into her hand.

The moment is brief, but the internet has taken no prisoners. Some users zoomed in on Iyabo Ojo's lips and concluded she mouthed "thank you" after receiving whatever was passed to her, while others called the entire interpretation an overreaction to a simple gesture between two people at a celebration.

Watch the moment that has sparked all the debate:

Iyabo Ojo and Seyi Vodi trend online

Reactions online were split right down the middle.

@opeyemi_martha wrote:

"She was dancing, and he pulled her hand behind her to slip some money into it. She collected it and said, 'Thank you!' Ki wa ní transaction werey ti ẹ̀ n sọ!🤷🏻‍♀️" @deemo_momo was far less impressed with the speculation: "He gave her money and she said thank you. So wetin come sup? Why do you all like to twist stuff and narratives? Mtchewww"

@vanny_bale00 found the whole thing amusing:

"Aunty iyabo collected it and danced like nothing is going on 😂😂😂😂 aunty mhi ! 😂"

Meanwhile, @waji_zailani defended the pair, noting:

"Everybody can't be like your favorites that gift people only on camera 🙄 look at her lips she said thank you"

@olatejuoladeni pointed out that this was not the only Seyi Vodi story doing the rounds:

"Since yesterday Seyi Vodi never rest lol…..from being allegedly bounced at Zlatan's wedding entrance to this…….internet people sha"

Others, like @ifydhollar, were simply exhausted by the level of scrutiny:

"Someone with 2.5 GB will be on standby to analyze one video of happy people..A jobless one"

@mitalks6 stood firmly in Iyabo Ojo's corner:

"This blog is against Iyabo and she no send your papa😂" And @dear_maggy kept it cryptic with: "The Bluetooth device is connected..."

The clip also prompted X users to revisit a 2022 viral episode involving Seyi Vodi and his wife at his office, adding yet another layer to an already busy news cycle for the designer. For many others, though, he earned praise simply for being generous with his cash at a celebration.

Iyabo Ojo, Seyi Vodi draw attention with subtle exchange at Zlatan’s wedding. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng