Isabella Idibia, daughter of music legend 2Baba, opened up about an unexpected reason some men approach her romantically

The celebrity daughter revealed that some guys see her as a shortcut to her father's music connections rather than a real love interest

Her candid revelation has left fans questioning whether the attention she receives is truly personal or purely opportunistic

Isabella Idibia, daughter of veteran Nigerian music icon 2Baba, has made a candid admission about the kind of attention she receives from men, and not all of it appears to be sincere.

Speaking openly about her romantic experiences during an interview posted on Instagram on Friday, September 4, 2026, Isabella revealed that some guys who have expressed interest in her were not necessarily drawn to her as a person.

Annie and 2Baba's daughter, Isabella Idibia, shares reason some guys ask her out. Photo crediot@annieidibia/@isabelleidibia

Source: Instagram

Instead, she said, their motives were tied to who her father is, one of Nigeria's most celebrated artists.

According to Isabella, some of these men approach her with the hope that she can play their songs for 2Baba or help them secure a record deal through him. It is a pattern she has clearly come to recognise.

In her own words, she explained:

"Um, people my age obviously, but it just hasn't been in the cards for me yet, but obviously if I really like somebody then okay. They beg me to introduce them to my papa, let's just do a collab. Oh yeah, just give me one verse. Yes, they're not doing it because they like me, they ask me to send stuff to my dad or plates for him and I'm just like there's only so much you can do really like right right."

2Baba's daughter shares what men ask about her father. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Growing up in a famous family

For many aspiring musicians in Nigeria, having any link to a legend like 2Baba would be considered a golden opportunity. But for Isabella, that reality comes with its own complications when it bleeds into her personal life.

Her comments shine a light on the less-discussed side of being raised in a high-profile household, where the lines between genuine connection and calculated networking can become blurred.

Isabella's honesty about the situation reflects a broader experience shared by children of celebrities, where their own identity is often overshadowed by their parents' fame, and where the people around them may have mixed motivations.

Here is the Instagram video of Isabella speaking about her love below:

Fans react to Isabella's revelation

Her revelation quickly caught the attention of fans online, sparking a wave of conversation about authenticity, celebrity culture, and the pressures that come with being born into a famous family. Many found her honesty both relatable and amusing, while others expressed sympathy for the position she finds herself in.

The question her disclosure leaves hanging is a pointed one: are these men genuinely interested in Isabella, or are they simply interested in the doors she could open for them?

Annie's stepson sends Mother's Day message

Legit.ng reported that one of 2Baba's sons, Nino, marked Mother's Day specially by celebrating both his mother and stepmother, Annie Idibia.

The young man shared photos of his mother, Sunmbo, and Annie Idibia on his Instagram story. He also included a short message with the post, and fans were amazed by the love and respect he showed to Annie

Source: Legit.ng