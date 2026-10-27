Sabitiu, the grandmother of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings, broke her silence over the burial plans in a video posted on Instagram

The elderly woman revealed that Toluwanisings had not contacted her in a long time and that she was the one who eventually reached out to him

She made a firm demand about where the singer should be laid to rest, sparking heated reactions from fans online

The grandmother of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings has spoken out about his burial arrangements, issuing a clear demand about where he should be laid to rest.

Sabitiu, an elderly woman, shared her thoughts in a video posted on Instagram on Monday, 26 October 2026.

Video of Toluwanisings's grandmother surfaces online, prompting fans to ask questions about his family. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

In the footage, she opened up about her relationship with the late singer and made her wishes known regarding his final resting place.

According to Sabitiu, the late singer never reached out to her, and she was eventually the one to make contact after growing tired of waiting. She recalled asking one of her daughters to help place the call, and when he answered, she confronted him about the long silence.

Toluwanisings continues to trend as family disagrees on his final resting place weeks after dismise. Photo credit@tolwanisings

Source: Instagram

He reportedly told her, "E mabinu ma, ise ni", meaning he had been caught up with work. She added that he later sent her ten thousand naira on two or three occasions, but never provided her with medicine or any other form of support.

Despite the distant nature of their relationship, Sabitiu said she was devastated when news of his passing reached her.

In her words:

"Toluwani did not call me. Even when I wanted to call him, people advised me against it. One day, since he still hadn't called, I decided to reach out. I asked one of our daughters to help me place the call. When he picked up, I asked him, 'Sadiq, why haven't you called me all this time?' He replied, 'E mabinu ma, ise ni' (Please don't be angry, ma, it's work). Later on, he sent me ten thousand Naira (egberun mewa) about two or three times. I didn't even know he had built a house. He didn't send me medicine, and he did nothing else for me. However, whether he took care of me or not, when I heard that he had passed away, I was filled with deep sorrow (Ibanuje lo je fun mi). It is my wish for him to be buried in his own house. I will not even allow him to be buried beside his mother. I want him to be buried in his house."

Here is the Instagram video of the elderly woman speaking about ther late singer:

Fans react to Sabitiu's comments

The video stirred strong feelings online, with many fans questioning the family's claim to have a say in the singer's burial given their apparent absence during his lifetime.

@iam_feranmie wrote:

"This family ain't even close to this guy, now they are all coming out.. Iku ma ba ola je o."

@abike_oluwagrace commented:

"Family that is not in his success story !! Haaa IKU BOLAJE O Toluwanisings may your soul find peace"

@ooluwole78 noted:

"I don't think this old woman said anything bad she only said they should bury him in his house what's bad in that Omo God will help us all."

@abonmotunrayo shared:

"They didn't know how to ask for the house lol… tactics ofo! And it's a decision from inside that involves everyone of them!! If they later win, mk that gurl bounce!! She can even leave the kids behind! E nor go far… she has a whole life ahead of her!!!."

@lucydale19 added:

"You had no relationship with him, you left him for his mother's family to bring up from 6 months so he doesn't know you but have that relationship with you. Now he's dead and you want to have a say on how he's buried and what to do with his property?"

Toluwanisings burial: Singer's uncle speaks about his widow

Legit.ng reported that the family dispute surrounding late singer Toluwanisings’ burial intensified after one of his uncles revealed that he travelled from Ikirun to Ibadan weeks after the singer’s death and was disturbed by what he found. The uncle said he confronted the singer’s wife over her refusal to allow her late husband to be buried at his family home. He also claimed that Toluwanisings had promised to give his father N5 million before his death.

The disagreement over where the late singer should be laid to rest has reportedly deepened the tension between his family and his wife, with both sides holding different positions on the burial arrangements. The uncle’s revelations added another dimension to the ongoing dispute, drawing attention to the family’s concerns and the circumstances surrounding the singer’s final rites.

Source: Legit.ng