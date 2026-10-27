Zlatan Ibile's childhood friend, Aloma ZTTW, opened up about how they were received at the singer's wedding on Monday, October 26

Aloma ZTTW also announced a name change, revealing that Zlatan co-signed the new identity

The post sparked warm reactions from fans who praised Zlatan for remaining loyal to his roots

Zlatan Ibile's childhood friend has taken to social media to share a heartfelt update following the Nigerian street-hop star's wedding, and the internet is feeling all of it.

The friend, who goes by the handle gentle_aloma on X, posted on Monday, October 26, 2026, revealing that Zlatan had officially co-signed a new name for him: Aloma ZTTW.

Zlatan Ibile's childhood friend Aloma ZTTW sends message to singer about his wedding. Photo credit@zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The post, which has since drawn warm reactions online, also hinted at how guests from the singer's inner circle were treated at the wedding, suggesting the experience left a lasting impression.

Zlatan Ibile's childhood friend Aloma ZTTW, who attended the singer's wedding shares his experience. Photo credit@zlatan

Source: Instagram

"I Dey go change my name to ALOMA ZTTW, [@Zlatan_Ibile](https://x.com/Zlatan_Ibile) co sign am," he wrote, alongside what appeared to be a celebratory tone about the whole occasion.

Reacting to the post, Zlatan shared love emojis in appreciation of what his friend said about him.

Here is the X post made by the singer's friend on how they were treated:

Fans celebrate Zlatan's loyalty to his circle

The post quickly attracted comments from fans and followers who were moved not just by the name change, but by what it represented — a superstar who has not forgotten where he came from.

@Realestme7 wrote:

"Egbon you deserve everything good @Zlatan_Ibile congratulations. You and your family will not know sorrow only happiness and good health."

@Unitedman shared:

"Am proud of the man your parents raised you to become and may God bless them more."

@prodyolly added:

"You should be studied and use as case study for what life growth looks like. Life indeed shaped you out. God bless your home."

The reactions reflect a broader appreciation for Zlatan's character, with fans pointing to the singer's treatment of longtime friends as proof of his genuine nature.

For many, a celebrity keeping his childhood crew close and publicly acknowledging them is something worth celebrating.

Zlatan shares gifts he got from Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile shared the wedding gift he and his wife, Davita, received from billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu.

The gesture followed the couple’s star-studded wedding ceremony held in Lagos on October 24, where several celebrities and prominent personalities gathered to celebrate their union.

Elumelu reportedly presented the newlyweds with two white envelopes bearing his personal signature and addressed to the couple. The revelation generated excitement on social media, with fans sharing their reactions to the billionaire’s thoughtful gesture towards the newlyweds. Many have expressed admiration for Elumelu’s show of support, while the moment has added to the conversations surrounding Zlatan and Davita’s lavish wedding celebration.

Source: Legit.ng