The Australian government published the full eligibility conditions for the Pacific Engagement Visa subclass 192, which grants permanent residency

Applicants from 11 Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste must first be selected through a random ballot before they can apply

Successful ballot entrants have 120 days to submit a completed visa application and must meet requirements covering age, employment, English and health

The Australian government has published the conditions citizens of Pacific island nations and Timor-Leste must meet to obtain the Pacific Engagement Visa (PEV) subclass 192, which allows successful applicants to live and work in Australia permanently.

The eligibility conditions were published on the country's official website.

Australia has 13 requirements that foreigners must meet for the subclass 192 visa. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh, Sasimoto

Source: Getty Images

Australia subclass 192 visa: Who can enter the PEV ballot?

Before an application can even begin, a candidate must be randomly selected through the PEV ballot. Once selected, the applicant receives a Notification of Selection letter containing a link to the application portal.

From that date, the applicant has 120 days to submit a completed application online. Late submissions are not accepted under any circumstances.

To register for the ballot and subsequently apply, candidates must satisfy all of the following conditions:

1. Be a citizen of and hold a valid passport from one of the 12 participating countries: Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, or Vanuatu.

2. Have been born in, or have a parent born in, one of the listed eligible countries, which includes Australia and New Zealand to account for citizens born abroad to access medical facilities.

3. Not be a citizen of New Zealand.

4. Be aged between 18 and 45 years (inclusive) on the date the ballot registration period opens for their country.

5. Hold a substantive visa or a Bridging visa A, B, or C if applying from within Australia.

6. Have, or have a spouse or de facto partner with, a confirmed offer of employment in Australia. The offer must be for permanent full-time, permanent part-time, or fixed-term contract work. Casual contracts do not qualify.

7. Have adequate financial means to support themselves and any family members during the first 12 months in Australia.

8. Meet English language proficiency requirements, either through previous schooling, work or study history in an English-speaking country, or by achieving the required scores in approved tests such as IELTS (minimum 5.0 in listening and speaking), TOEFL iBT, OET, PTE Academic, or Cambridge C1 Advanced. Applicants who cannot meet this threshold may sign a Pacific Engagement Visa English Language Undertaking to enrol in the free Adult Migrant English Programme after arrival.

9. Have substantially complied with all conditions of any previously held Australian visa.

10. Not have had a prior Australian visa cancelled or a previous visa application refused, unless compelling circumstances apply.

11. Meet the Australian government's health and character requirements.

12. Have repaid, or made arrangements to repay, any outstanding debt owed to the Australian government.

13. Sign an Australian Values Statement confirming they will respect Australian laws and way of life.

The Australian government also offers a free Pacific Engagement Visa Support Service to help selected applicants find employers and prepare for life in Australia.

Legit.ng reported that Australia had named the country whose citizens can apply for its Pacific Engagement Visa for permanent residence.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed six categories of people eligible for its special purpose visa.

Australia: Priority occupations for permanent skilled visa processing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had published seven priority occupations for its permanent skilled visa processing.

The Department of Home Affairs document sets out a clear processing order for provisional and permanent skilled visa applications, giving Australia's immigration system a structured approach to clearing its caseload.

Those whose work supports Australia's law enforcement and defence interests are also included in this first-priority tier.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng