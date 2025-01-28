Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the ongoing divorce involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia in a post on Instagram

She noted that the two of them should prioritise their children's welfare, and she slammed the singer about his action

Fans took to the comment section to share their take on what the actress has written to the two

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared her take about the ongoing saga involving singer Innocent Idibia and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had announced the end of his marriage to Annie. Old videos of the two of them surfaced online after that.

Iyabo Ojo sends memo about 2baba, Annie's saga. Photo cresit@iyaboojfespris/@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram story, she wrote a letter to the two of them. In the note, she stated that when loves fades, the estranged couple should prioritise their children's welfare.

Ojo added that loved ones should not be abandoned in their darkest moments, even if separation was inevitable.

Ojo encourages Annie

Also in the post, the actress whose daughter will soon get married mentioned that Annie will find the strength to prioritise her children's welfare.

She also encouraged her that the storm will soon be over and encouraged her to stay strong.

Iyabo writes 2Baba

The Nollywood star tagged 2Baba and told him that she adored him and his estranged wife, but the timing of his announcement was off.

She also claimed that he was adding fuel to fire and was burning the mother of his children, who was already vulnerable.

Iyabo Ojo noted that she was disappointed in the singer and his act, as it was unpathetic.

See the post here:

What fans said about Iyabo Ojo's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress about 2Baba and Annie. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwatoyin_balogun_folarin:

"When love fade runs to Allah, he will never fail you."

@ayomi_bisi:

"Well said my queen mother."

@pel_fer_:

"Iyabo don talk sense, make Paulo no bother talk again like that. Thanks."

@lifeofakay_:

"Wetin your disappointment give to 2face mumu."

@chic_mommagurl:

"And she tagged them both with her full chest."

@oluwatoyin_balogun_folarin:

"Annie forgot herself while loving up. may you find the kind of peace your heart desires."

@shidar_classic_jewelry_:

"The best message out there I ever came across today."

@shenkiss_abike:

"Hmmm ijinle oro. Social media isn’t even a place to run too… Na haters full everywhere."

@unusual_jisorlar:

"Well said my Queen!!"

@__rave.fave:

"Seems like the entertainment industry knows a lot more than we over here know."

2Baba speaks about his wife in old video

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the singer had spoken about his wife and the old video surfaced online a few years after the interview was granted.

In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview and the host asked what 2Baba will remember about Annie after ten years of marriage.

His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng