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Kirk Franklin Faces Criticism Over Davido Collaboration, Critics Question What He Gains
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Kirk Franklin Faces Criticism Over Davido Collaboration, Critics Question What He Gains

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Kirk Franklin has faced criticism over his unexpected collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido on the upcoming song I Hope In You
  • The song, scheduled for release on Friday, blends uplifting gospel messages with danceable global beats
  • While Franklin describes the project as a reflection of his decades-long music journey, critics have questioned what he stands to gain from working with Davido

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American gospel music star Kirk Franklin has come under criticism following news of his collaboration with Nigerian singer Davido, with some critics questioning the benefits of the unexpected musical partnership.

The two artistes are set to release a song titled I Hope In You on Friday, October 30, combining gospel-inspired messages with danceable global sounds.

Kirk Franklin, Davido, American singer
Kirk Franklin and Davido's new song drops on October 30. Photos: @kirkfranklin/@davido/IG.
Source: Instagram

However, the collaboration has attracted mixed opinions, with critics questioning why a celebrated gospel singer would team up with an Afrobeats star.

Kirk Franklin, Davido's unexpected link-up

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The American singer, known for his decades-long career in gospel music, is taking a new musical step with Davido, one of Nigeria's prominent Afrobeats artistes.

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The upcoming song is expected to combine uplifting messages of hope with rhythms designed to appeal to a global audience.

For Franklin, the project represents more than just another musical release.

The singer described it as a reflection of his more than 30 years in the industry, embracing his musical roots while building new cultural connections.

The collaboration has prompted criticism from those who believe Franklin may not benefit much from working with Davido.

Their concerns centre on what the veteran gospel singer stands to gain from teaming up with an artiste whose sound is rooted in Afrobeats.

Watch a snippet of Kirk Franklin and Davido's new song here:

Davido, Kirk Franklin's new song divides fans

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@chiikadibia stated:

"This one never serious. There is absolutely nothing to benefit from a davido collabo. He is not that guy."

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@MADU_4lyf shared:

"This one no pass 2.1k first day streams Osaks Dey give people wey get name 45k first day streams upon say he go drop like 5 different videos"

@realbaddboii noted:

"Yet again another feature wey no go add anything to davido streams. If the features ain't benefiting him then keep it, TF."
Davido, Kirk Franklin, gospel singer
The new song with Kirk Franklin is Davido's first with a gospel singer. Photo: @davido/IG.
Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest hailed Davido in a recent post online.

Chiefpriest shared a picture of the singer posing by his father's private jet. He also included a subtle shade in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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