A close associate of the late Nollywood actor has revealed he visited Francis Duru twice at the National Hospital shortly before his death

The man disclosed that Duru's wife personally called him about the actor's deteriorating condition during those final days

The emotional post has drawn an outpouring of grief from Nigerians mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker

A man who visited veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru at the National Hospital in the days before his death has opened up about what transpired during those visits, leaving many social media users heartbroken.

Elder Henry Shield, in a Facebook post on October 23, 2026, revealed that he was at Duru's bedside on two separate occasions after the actor's wife contacted him directly to inform him of the deteriorating situation.

A man has shared his encounter with Francis Duru at the hospital some days ago. Stock image of a hospital bed for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Hindustan Times, Facebook/Francis Duru

Source: Getty Images

Man's final encounter with Francis Duru at hospital

"Was at your bed side twice few days ago at the National Hospital when your darling wife called me and told me what was going on," Shield wrote.

"Encouraged you to stay strong and pull through for us. Apparently, God had other plans."

Shield, who referred to Duru as his "dear elder brother," ended his tribute with a message in Igbo:

"Ko di ngbe anyi ga afu ozo" — meaning "Till we meet again."

Francis Duru, a celebrated actor, director, and filmmaker whose career spanned decades in the Nigerian film industry, passed away on October 22, 2026, at the age of 57 following a brief illness.

His family confirmed the news on Friday morning, October 23, 2026, through an announcement on his verified Instagram account.

The death of the Nollywood legend sent shockwaves through Nigeria's entertainment community. President Bola Tinubu was among those who mourned his passing, with colleagues across the creative industry describing his departure as a significant loss to Nigerian cinema.

Read Shield's Facebook post below:

Francis Duru: Reactions trail man's tribute to late actor

Shield's post drew an immediate wave of condolences from friends and followers.

Eli Dangana wrote:

"May God comfort you sir."

Hannatu Yohanna added:

"May the LORD comfort you and the entire family. Rest in peace legend 🙏🏽."

Samuel Emeka said:

"My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Daniel Aniefiok also paid tribute, writing:

"Rest in peace legend."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Francis Duru's touching words to his wife had resurfaced following his demise.

Nigerian Red Cross' tribute to Francis Duru

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Red Cross had paid tribute to Francis Duru, the Nollywood actor who recently died.

In a post on the organisation's Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026, the society described Duru not just as a celebrated screen personality but as a genuine friend and advocate for accessible emergency care across the country.

According to the Red Cross, conversations with Duru had taken place just weeks before his death, during which he spoke with great conviction about the value of First Aid training.

Source: Legit.ng