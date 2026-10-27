In Lekki, N2 million a year often gets tenants a room, not a conventional flat, according to a new property report

Hidden agency, legal, caution and inspection fees can push advertised rents higher and make property hunting even more costly

Ajah offers lower combined rent and transport costs, while young workers and corps members struggle to find affordable housing

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Lagos tenants face fresh concerns as a new property report exposes surprising rental costs in Lekki, hidden agent charges and the growing struggle to secure affordable accommodation across the city.

Lagos residents seeking affordable accommodation in Lekki may have to reconsider their expectations as a new property report reveals that N2 million annual rent is increasingly insufficient to secure a conventional apartment in the upscale neighbourhood.

Lagos agents release new rates for self-contained apartments and list affected areas. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A report by artificial intelligence-powered property intelligence platform Oikus revealed that 92 per cent of rental properties listed for N2 million or less in Lekki are self-contained apartments or individual rooms in shared flats.

According to Punch, the findings highlight the worsening housing affordability crisis confronting Lagos residents amid rising rents, agency charges and transportation expenses.

Lagos rent crisis deepens for tenants

According to the report obtained by The PUNCH, Oikus analysed 10,857 residential properties listed for rent and sale across Lagos during the third quarter of 2026.

The analysis revealed that even relatively well-paid workers face significant difficulties securing affordable accommodation.

For instance, an employee earning N300,000 monthly receives more than three times Lagos State's N85,000 minimum wage.

However, allocating 40 per cent of that income to housing provides an annual rental budget of N1.44 million, enough to afford only seven per cent of available rental listings.

The report stated that N2 million annually in Lekki typically secures a room rather than a conventional flat.

Agents reveal hidden Lagos rental charges

Beyond advertised rents, prospective tenants must contend with additional charges that substantially increase their housing expenses.

Oikus disclosed that apartments advertised at N1 million could eventually cost between N1.3 million and N1.5 million after agency, legal and caution fees.

The platform also found that one in four properties advertised by multiple agents carried conflicting prices.

Only two per cent of listings explicitly indicated that caution fees were refundable.

Inspection charges present another financial burden, with prospective tenants potentially spending between N50,000 and N100,000 inspecting properties through 10 different agents.

Lekki, Ajah and Yaba rental costs

The report identified Ajah as a comparatively affordable option when annual rent and transportation expenses are considered together.

A mini flat combined with annual bus fares costs approximately N2.63 million around Ajah, compared with N3.1 million in Yaba and N4.73 million in Lekki.

In Ipaja, however, transportation expenses can exceed accommodation costs.

Annual bus fares between Ipaja and Victoria Island were estimated at N1.43 million, compared with N1 million for a typical mini flat.

Lagos housing costs squeeze young workers

The findings also revealed the difficulties facing National Youth Service Corps members.

Two corps members receiving N77,000 each monthly would have an annual housing budget of approximately N739,000 if they allocated 40 per cent of their combined allowances to rent.

New rates emerge as Lagos agents release prices for self-contained apartments Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

That amount falls below the typical cost of self-contained apartments and mini flats across the areas examined.

Oikus further reported that nearly half of properties priced between N500,000 and N1 million with disclosed agency fees attracted charges exceeding 10 per cent.

The company noted that long-term leases could offer substantial savings for tenants capable of making large upfront payments.

A typical mini-flat lease costing N18 million over approximately 18 years translates to N1 million annually, compared with N2.2 million under conventional yearly rental arrangements.

The findings underscore the growing financial pressure on Lagos tenants as accommodation, transportation and associated charges consume increasing portions of household income.

Lagos is changing the rent law

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos is moving to reshape the way millions of residents rent homes, with a proposed tenancy bill seeking to tackle excessive rent increases, questionable agency charges, fraudulent agents and long-standing disputes between landlords and tenants.

The bill, currently before the Lagos State House of Assembly, could significantly change how rental transactions are conducted across the state if it becomes law.

Source: Legit.ng