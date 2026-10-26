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Zlatan Ibile Shows Off Tony Elumelu's Wedding Gift to Him and Wife Davita, Elicits Reactions
Music

Zlatan Ibile Shows Off Tony Elumelu's Wedding Gift to Him and Wife Davita, Elicits Reactions

by  Shade Metibogun
2 min read
  • Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile revealed the wedding gift he and wife, Davita, received from billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu
  • Elumelu personally signed two white envelopes addressed to the couple following their star-studded Lagos ceremony on October 24
  • Fans flooded social media with reactions to the billionaire's thoughtful gesture for the newlyweds

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Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has given fans a glimpse of the wedding gift he and his new wife, Davita, received from prominent billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu, and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

Two days after their star-studded wedding ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, 2026, Zlatan took to his Instagram Story on Monday, October 26, to show off what the UBA Group founder had sent the newlyweds.

Zlatan Ibile shares gift Tony Elumelu gave him and wife for theirt wedding
Zlatan Ibile posts what Tony Elumelu wrote on his gift as he flaunted them on his social media. Photo credit@zlatanibile/@tonyeleumelu
Source: Instagram

Zlatan Ibile: Tony Elumelu's personal touch

The gift arrived in two separate white envelopes, each accompanied by a complimentary card from Elumelu himself.

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What stood out most was the personal detail: the businessman personally signed both envelopes and inscribed Zlatan's name on one while writing "our wife" on the other, addressed to Davita.

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Zlatan Ibile shares gift Tony Elumelu gave him and wife for theirt wedding
Tony Elumelu gifts Zlatan Ibile gifts for his wedding, and he shares name he gave the singer's wife. Photo credit@tonyelulmelu
Source: Instagram

The gesture made it clear this was no generic corporate congratulation.

Here is the Instagram post showing the gifts the singer got:

Fans react to Elumelu's wedding gift

Social media users had plenty to say about the reveal, with many amused by the "our wife" inscription and others reflecting on the value of connections.

@tiwaamie wrote:

"The only time Our wife doesn't seem like whining"

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr commented:

"Connection and money is very important in this life"

@yes_iam_nifeh said:

"See rich man signature and me wey no shishi, I dey form artist with my own"

@sensual_healer28 reacted:

"Nothing wey you wan tell me...na mints"

@simi_toks shared:

"Our wife the only time it sounds right"

@everything_by_beebee wrote:

"Big men doings no long talk 'well done'"

@lekzy_ghost added:

"Na driver and driver go come deliver am. Can't be regular rider from random apps dem go tiff am"

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Actress Uche Montana steals spotlight at Zlatan Ibile's wedding with look

Portable challenges Zlatan Ibile’s ₦500m balance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile sparked reactions after displaying a ₦500 million wallet balance on his Greatiby account on September 6, 2026. Portable questioned the authenticity of the amount, claiming it was impossible for an artiste to keep such a large sum in one account and making allegations about the source of the money.

Zlatan responded by mocking Portable’s Fanta ambassador ambitions, saying ₦500 million would still seem far away to him despite his soap and Fanta activities.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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