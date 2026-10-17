An old interview of the late gospel singer Toluwanising resurfaced on Instagram on Friday, October 16, 2026, days after his passing

The singer opened up about hawking wood, pap, and palm kernel chaff in his village of Agba, Osun State, before finding fame

Toluwanising also revealed he sang Fuji music before relocating to Lagos, giving his life to Christ and switching to gospel music

Days after the world mourned the death of gospel singer Toluwanising, an old interview has emerged online offering a rare glimpse into the life he lived long before he became a household name in Nigerian gospel music.

The interview, originally conducted by comedian and TV host Teju Babyface, resurfaced on Instagram on Friday, October 16, 2026. In it, Toluwanising spoke candidly about growing up in Agba, a village in Osun State, and the struggles he endured before his rise to prominence.

Reactions as Toluwanising's old interview resurfaces after his demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

From Hawking to Gospel Stardom

The singer recalled that there was virtually nothing he did not hawk during his time in the village. He mentioned wood, pap, and palm kernel chaff among the goods he sold, painting a vivid picture of a childhood defined by hard work and survival.

Rather than view those years with bitterness, Toluwanising said they became a well of inspiration. He explained that whenever he reflected on where he started, it fuelled the music he created.

Toluwanisings continue trending after death, fans mourn him. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I have hawked wood, palm kernel shell, papa, chaff, there is nothing I didn't hawk. This place that I am today, when I look back in retrospect, I get inspiration from it. I grew up in Agba, Osun State. I sang Fuji music back then. When I came to Lagos, I gave my life to Christ."

Fuji Roots Before the Gospel Path

Perhaps one of the more surprising revelations in the interview was that Toluwanising began his musical journey singing Fuji, not gospel. It was only after he relocated to Lagos and gave his life to Christ that he embraced the genre that would define his legacy.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer's interview with Teju Babyface:

The resurfaced clip has moved many online, with fans reflecting on both the singer's humble beginnings and the void his passing has left.

@officialmasterkey1 commented:

"Hmmmm Gospel Artist dey go through alots oo."

@janeemerged wrote:

"Such a happy Man"

@alapat.toh.tosh reacted:

"Unquestionable God. The question in my heart is too much."

@Misheleizabeth2028 shared:

"shebiii they said Lazarus woke up back so why can't God perform that miracle for us again. wooo"

Walekeys shares text Toluwanisings sent before slumping

Legit.ng reported that Walekeys, the protégé of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, shared an emotional account of his final moments with the musician, revealing that his mentor sent him a text message just minutes before he reportedly slumped.

The revelation added to the grief surrounding the singer’s death, as fans and loved ones continue to reflect on his life and legacy. In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, Walekeys described Toluwanisings as his biggest supporter, recalling how the late singer helped him gain access to high-profile opportunities and platforms that contributed to his musical journey.

Mourning the loss of the mentor who played a significant role in his career, Walekeys also expressed uncertainty about what lies ahead without the singer’s guidance and support.

Source: Legit.ng