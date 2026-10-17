Singer Yinka Atanda revealed she collapsed at a gym while on vacation with her children, struggling to stand or speak

The incident happened days after she had two implants, and strangers at the gym rushed to her aid before paramedics arrived

Atanda said news of Toluwanisings' passing triggered painful memories of how close she came to losing her own life

Singer Yinka Atanda has opened up about a frightening health scare that left her fighting for her life at a gym, saying the ordeal became even harder to shake after news broke of the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, 16 October 2026, the entertainer recounted how she suddenly collapsed while exercising during a vacation with her children.

Reactions as Yinka Atanda shares a near-death experience similar to Toluwanisings'. Photo credit@toluwanisings/@yinkatnt

Source: Instagram

She said she had recently had two implants and was told to avoid the gym for at least two days afterwards. She waited four days before working out, but as soon as she began exercising, her body gave way.

"I couldn't get up," she recalled, describing how she grabbed onto a piece of gym equipment to keep herself steady before reaching out to a man nearby and clutching him tightly.

The man quickly realised something was seriously wrong, and other people at the gym gathered around her, sat her down, and elevated her legs while an ambulance was called.

Fans continue mourning Toluwanisings after his demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Yinka Atanda Reflects on Brush With Death

Atanda said she was unable to speak during the episode and could only pray for her children, who were upstairs at the time. She described the moment as seeing death up close, having no idea what was happening to her body.

When paramedics arrived, they found that her blood pressure had dropped significantly. She was treated with electrolytes and salt water. She also used the moment to challenge a common assumption, saying low blood pressure is far more dangerous than many people realise, and can be more deadly than high blood pressure.

The singer's story took on a deeper meaning for her after Toluwanisings passed away, reportedly after slumping on the stairs. Atanda said she could not sleep following the news and found herself drawing parallels between what happened to the gospel singer and her own experience.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer as she shared what she went through:

Fans react to Yinka Atanda's story

Many of her followers were moved by the account, with several sharing their own experiences:

@ten_tenfashions wrote:

"I thank God for your life."

@gossipmilltvupdate commented:

"Another lesson learnt here. Thanks for sharing."

@hamayedmary said:

"Thank God for your life."

@itunuventures reacted:

"Low bp yara payan ju high bp, may God help us."

@bimbellycreations shared:

"Exactly what happened to me last year thank God for the people that was around me. God saved me."

@divaaaby_diva wrote:

"That must have been postural hypotension. Thank God."

@jmk_ara added:

"Is true low blood pressure kpai faster than high blood pressure."

Toluwanisings' final WhatsApp record moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the final WhatsApp status of gospel singer Toluwanisings surfaced online days after his sudden death, sparking emotional reactions among fans and social media users.

The video, which has been making the rounds online, captured the late musician expressing his displeasure over an outfit he reportedly paid N85,000 to have sewn. In the clip, Toluwanisings complained about the poor finishing of the outfit, while friends around him laughed during the moment.

The resurfaced video drew attention as fans reflected on the singer’s final moments before his death. What appeared to be an ordinary interaction took on a more emotional significance for many following news of his passing.

Source: Legit.ng