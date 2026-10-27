NEMA issued a Monday advisory warning that Super El Niño could bring hotter temperatures, drought, floods, and food shortages to Nigeria

NiMet confirmed the onset of a strong El Niño event in 2026, saying it will dominate global climate patterns from August to October

The agency outlined eight measures covering heat safety, water conservation, food storage, and community action for households to adopt

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged Nigerians to take concrete steps to shield themselves, their families and their communities from the effects of a "Super El Niño" event expected to intensify through the end of 2026.

NEMA warned that the phenomenon "can cause hotter temperatures, less rainfall, drought, floods and food shortages."

NiMet says the strong El Niño is intensifying and may shape global climate patterns. Photo credit: @trendingblog247

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a advisory published titled "Super El Niño Is Coming: What You Can Do to Protect Yourself, Your Family and Your Community."

It was published on Monday, October 25, 2026, via NEMA's X handle @nemanigeria.

The warning follows a forecast update from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which said analysis of recent ocean data "confirms the onset of a strong El Niño event in 2026."

NiMet added that the event "continues to intensify steadily and is expected to dominate global climate patterns during the August to October 2026 season."

El Niño is a natural climate event triggered when sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean rise above normal levels.

It disrupts atmospheric circulation and alters rainfall and temperature patterns across the world, though the local impact differs by region.

Super El Niño: NEMA's 8 recommended protective measures

NEMA's advisory covers eight areas of action that individuals, households and communities should adopt:

1. Reduce time under the hot sun — Limit outdoor activity between 11 am and 4 pm, use shaded areas, wear hats, stay hydrated, and plan tasks for early morning or late evening.

2. Do not waste water — Use water wisely, fix leaks promptly, and store water in clean, covered containers while keeping surroundings clean to protect water sources.

3. Prepare for extreme heat — Drink clean water regularly, wear light clothing and sunscreen, and check on children, the elderly and other vulnerable people.

4. Protect your health— Guard against heat-related illness and dehydration, maintain clean surroundings to reduce the risk of malaria and waterborne diseases, practise proper sanitation and handwashing, and seek medical help early.

5. Food security — Store enough food for emergencies, support local and home farming, protect livestock and poultry, and make use of available agricultural support programmes.

6. Livelihood — Plant drought-resistant crops, adopt improved farming practices, diversify income sources, and access government and partner support schemes.

7. Seek information — Follow updates from NEMA, NiMet and trusted media outlets, heed official warnings, and report emergencies to the relevant authorities.

8. Community action— Participate in early warning and community preparedness efforts, share information with neighbours and families, and look out for the most vulnerable people nearby.

NiMet described the 2026 event as a "super El Niño" with significant implications for Nigeria's rainfall patterns, noting that it raises the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the globe.

El Niño set to be strongest in 70 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the WMO released new data showing the current El Niño could be the strongest since at least 1950 and may last until February 2027.

Sea surface temperatures in the Pacific hit more than 2C above average, with forecasts suggesting they could approach 4C above average.

Droughts, typhoons, wildfires and flooding have already hit multiple regions as scientists warn the worst impacts are still ahead.

Source: Legit.ng