A federal high court in Abuja remanded Sanusi Dankaka at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations that he threatened to publish n@ked videos of Kano Governor Abba Yusuf

The DSS arraigned Dankaka on a two-count charge, alleging he made the threat via his Facebook page while in Jos North LGA of Plateau State in October 2026

Dankaka pleaded not guilty after the charge sheet was read to him, and the trial judge adjourned the case to December 7 for trial

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FCT, Abuja - A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered that Sanusi Dankaka be held at the Kuje Correctional Centre after he was charged with threatening to publish n@ked videos and photographs of Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf.

Trial judge Salim Ibrahim issued the remand order on Monday after the Department of State Services (DSS) brought Dankaka before the court on a two-count charge.

The charge sheet, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/699/2026 and filed on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

As reported by TheCable, Dankaka allegedly committed the offences sometime in October 2026 while he was in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

What the DSS alleged

The secret police alleged that Dankaka claimed to have n@ked videos and photographs of the Kano governor and threatened to make them public.

Prosecutors further alleged that he posted the threat on his Facebook page, Sunusi Dankaka Yahaya, together with other persons currently at large.

The DSS said the defendant's alleged actions were intended to cause annoyance, inconvenience, insult, and injury to the governor.

The agency said the charges contravene section 27(1)(6) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended, and are punishable under section 24(1) of the same Act.

Court proceedings and next steps

When the charge sheet was read to Dankaka in court, he pleaded not guilty.

Yusuf Afegbua, counsel for the DSS, told the court the prosecution was ready to proceed with the case.

Kauna Penzin, who represented the defendant, also confirmed she was ready for trial and did not oppose the prosecution's request to remand Dankaka at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing.

Judge Ibrahim granted the remand application and fixed December 7 for the trial to begin.

Source: Legit.ng