A video of Verydarkman's mother praying fervently for Davido has resurfaced at a surprising moment

Davido responded to the prayer video, making a pointed comment about the activist's situation and mother

Nigerians online are having a field day with the resurfaced footage, drawing sharp conclusions about the feud

A 2025 video of Verydarkman's mother offering prayers for Davido has found its way back into public conversation, arriving at a particularly awkward time given the ongoing feud between the singer and the activist.

The activist has been dragging Davido online, while the singer dint take offense at his content.

VDM's mother showers prayer on Davido, as singer speaks about the activist. Photo crdit@verydarkman/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the footage, VDM's mother prayed earnestly for Davido, asking God to protect his career and ensure his safe return to Nigeria.

"Whoever you know is reasoning one negative thing about you about your career, they will fall for your sake in the name of Jesus," she declared. She went on to pray that no evil would stop him upon his return to Nigeria, and that God would bless him beyond expectations.

Fans defend Davido over prayer video from VDM's mother. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Responding to the resurfaced clip, Davido suggested that her prayer was already yielding results, pointing to VDM's continued existence as evidence. He also noted that the nature of the activist's work naturally attracts many enemies.

Here is the Instagram video of the activist's mother praying for Davido:

Nigerians online found the timing of the video's resurgence both hilarious and telling, with many drawing a direct line between the mother's intercession and her son's current troubles.

@User sp_encer__wrote:

"mama they swear for pikin low key she no know"

"priscy_pink commented:

"no wonder vdm life just dey go one kind this period na he mama prayer dey worry am. Chai"

@ibidapo_eyeball observed simply:

"This family na hustlers…."

@blissfully_allday offered a different angle:

"Wetin pain VDM be say Davido no drop for the mama"

@mariowazobia_queen hailed her as:

"Our one and only aza mama of African."

@oyoyo_bitters** wrote:

"Nigerians una no go kee person for this social media and na her pikin won kee David career now"

@legacy__lynx concluded:

"Okay nah. The prayer don Dey work"

Court strikes out VDM's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VDM announced that the criminal case against him by the Nigeria Police has been struck out.

The court reportedly found insufficient evidence to sustain the charge of impersonation after he appeared in a police uniform in one of his videos.

VDM expressed excitement over the ruling, describing it as a major victory after nearly two years of legal battle.

Source: Legit.ng